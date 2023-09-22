 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Quick — This 32-inch 4K monitor just had its price slashed by 21%

Jennifer Allen
By
The 27-inch Dell S2721QS 4K monitor on a table.
Dell

Dell often has some great monitor deals and the firm has certainly excelled itself with an offer on the Dell 32-inch SE3223Q 4K monitor. Usually priced at $380, it’s down to $300 for a limited time only. A fantastic price for a 4K monitor, you might already know to hit the buy button below but if you need some more guidance, keep reading while we explain what it offers.

Why you should buy the Dell 32-inch SE3223Q 4K monitor

Dell makes some of the best 4K monitors around with the Dell 32-inch SE3223Q 4K monitor reflecting many of those qualities. It offers 99% sRGB on its VA panel with 1.07 billion colors overall. There’s also the aforementioned 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160 wide viewing angles and an anti-glare surface. It also has a response time of as little as 4ms gray-to-gray extreme and AMD FreeSync support. While the response rate isn’t perfect for a gaming setup, it’s fine for some light gaming with AMD FreeSync ensuring you get smooth browsing while you work.

Other features include built-in Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture while Dell’s ComfortView technology means that eye strain is a thing of the past thanks to a reduction in harmful blue light emissions. Slim bezels on three sides also mean that it takes up less room than you’d think on your desk plus you can easily place two together for a dual monitor setup. On the back are two HDMI 2.0 ports along with one DisplayPort 1.2 and an audio line out. Effectively, all the essentials are here just as you’d expect from one of the best monitors in this price range.

Related

For anyone passionate about protecting the environment, the Dell 32-inch SE3223Q 4K monitor is pretty good on that front too with a PowerNap feature that dims or puts your monitor to sleep when it’s not in use, along with being designed with at least 25% post-consumer recycled plastics.

A great monitor for many different reasons, the Dell 32-inch SE3223Q 4K monitor is usually priced at $380. Right now, you can buy it from Dell for $300. This is the ideal time to upgrade your existing HD monitor to something a little more special for less. Check it out now by tapping the buy button below.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
This HP 17-inch laptop just had its price slashed from $500 to $300
The HP 17t-cn300 17.3-inch laptop against a white background.

One of the cheaper laptop deals comes directly from the source with a sizeable discount on a 17-inch laptop at HP. Usually priced at $500, you can buy it for just $300. While this isn't a system for any with big expectations, it's ideal for typing up papers, taking to class, or simply browsing the internet. The $200 saving makes it much more affordable too. Here's everything else you need to know about it before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the HP 17-inch laptop
HP is one of the best laptop brands and a good option to consider when buying something inexpensive. With the HP 17-inch laptop, you get all the core essentials. It has an AMD Athlon Gold processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. None of that is exactly fast but it's the right kind of basics you need for getting work done while using a Windows 11-based system.

Read more
Best Buy just knocked $250 off this Samsung 4K gaming monitor
Samsung's new Odyssey G7 comes with a flat screen.

For an awesome gaming monitor deal, check out the offer Best Buy has on the Samsung Odyssey G7 28-inch 4K gaming monitor. Usually priced at $800, it's down to $550 for a limited time only making it one of the best monitor deals around at the moment. Offering great picture quality for anyone with the best gaming hardware, it's sure to be a fantastic upgrade for many. Here's a quick look at what it offers before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Samsung Odyssey G7 28-inch 4K gaming monitor
As makers of some of the best gaming monitors, you're in good hands with the Samsung Odyssey G7 28-inch 4K gaming monitor. It has all the right credentials for an awesome display. It's a 4K IPS panel so there's a maximum resolution of 3840 x 2160 but it's so much more. There's HDR400 support so you get fantastic depth and detail to whatever you're looking at.

Read more
This HP gaming laptop just had its price slashed from $800 to $500
HP Victus 15 gaming laptop in three colors.

The only thing better than getting a new gaming laptop is getting a deal on one, and among the day’s gaming laptop deals is the HP Victus 15-inch gaming laptop. This powerful laptop is seeing a super low price of $500 at Best Buy, which is a $300 savings from its regular price of $800. Some impressive specs and a slim profile make this worth the savings. Best Buy is also including free shipping with a purchase.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop
HP has been one of the premier names in computing for decades, and as laps have come to dominate the market, HP’s offerings have only gotten more versatile. With its Victus lineup of laptops, HP provides powerful yet affordable options, and with the HP Victus 15, gamers on a budget can find a super capable centerpiece for their gaming adventures. This Victus 15 gaming laptop is made for peak PC gaming, as it features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive. These combine to power binge gaming sessions and all-night gaming parties with your friends. Like all of the best gaming laptops, the Victus 15 comes ready to play.

Read more