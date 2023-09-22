Dell often has some great monitor deals and the firm has certainly excelled itself with an offer on the Dell 32-inch SE3223Q 4K monitor. Usually priced at $380, it’s down to $300 for a limited time only. A fantastic price for a 4K monitor, you might already know to hit the buy button below but if you need some more guidance, keep reading while we explain what it offers.

Why you should buy the Dell 32-inch SE3223Q 4K monitor

Dell makes some of the best 4K monitors around with the Dell 32-inch SE3223Q 4K monitor reflecting many of those qualities. It offers 99% sRGB on its VA panel with 1.07 billion colors overall. There’s also the aforementioned 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160 wide viewing angles and an anti-glare surface. It also has a response time of as little as 4ms gray-to-gray extreme and AMD FreeSync support. While the response rate isn’t perfect for a gaming setup, it’s fine for some light gaming with AMD FreeSync ensuring you get smooth browsing while you work.

Other features include built-in Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture while Dell’s ComfortView technology means that eye strain is a thing of the past thanks to a reduction in harmful blue light emissions. Slim bezels on three sides also mean that it takes up less room than you’d think on your desk plus you can easily place two together for a dual monitor setup. On the back are two HDMI 2.0 ports along with one DisplayPort 1.2 and an audio line out. Effectively, all the essentials are here just as you’d expect from one of the best monitors in this price range.

For anyone passionate about protecting the environment, the Dell 32-inch SE3223Q 4K monitor is pretty good on that front too with a PowerNap feature that dims or puts your monitor to sleep when it’s not in use, along with being designed with at least 25% post-consumer recycled plastics.

A great monitor for many different reasons, the Dell 32-inch SE3223Q 4K monitor is usually priced at $380. Right now, you can buy it from Dell for $300. This is the ideal time to upgrade your existing HD monitor to something a little more special for less. Check it out now by tapping the buy button below.

