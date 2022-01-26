Alienware is a name that’s been around for a long time as one of the first gaming laptop makers on the market, and while it has a lot of competition these days, the Alienware name still carries some weight. For example, this Area-51m R2 that’s been discounted to $1,800 from $3,300 is a beast of a laptop with great specs running under the hood.

Something slightly different with this laptop than what you might usually see in our gaming laptop deals is that this one has a 17.3-inch screen, a significant departure from the 15.6-inch size you typically see. As such, this is a pretty big laptop to carry around, although it’s worth it for the bigger screen size, and the overall larger body means it can deal with heat dissipation much better. That last part is important since it’s running an Nvidia RTX 2070 Super, which may not seem like much given that we usually see RTX 3000 series GPUs. But the truth is the RTX 2070 Super is even better than the RTX 3050s we usually see and even better than an RTX 3060. That means the 144Hz refresh rate of the Full HD screen shouldn’t be a problem to hit for most games, even on higher graphical settings. It also has Tobii Eyetracking technology, which is neat.

Paired with the RTX 2070 Super is a 10th-gen Intel i7 10700 processor, which is a pretty great match. As for the other internals, you get 16GB of RAM, which is great, and both a 512GB PCIe SSD and a 1TB 7200 RPM HDD, so you’re not likely to be running out of storage space any time soon.

Overall, the Area-51m R2 is an excellent gaming laptop, and the fact that it’s going for just $1,800 is a steal, especially considering the original pricing of $3,300. Even some of the better budget gaming PCs from our gaming PC deals will have a hard time outmatching it. That being said, it is a pretty big beast, so if you want something a bit thinner or a bit cheaper, check out some of our other Dell laptop deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations