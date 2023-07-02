 Skip to main content
Save $700 on this Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 4090

Albert Bassili
The side of the Alienware Aurora R15 desktop.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Alienware makes some of the best-looking gaming PCs on the market, evidenced by their Aurora lineup of desktops, which look like they were ripped directly off a spaceship. Combine that with some beefy specs under the hood, and you get something often prohibitively expensive, especially for this version with an RTX 4090. Luckily, Dell has a great deal that discounts the Aurora R15 down to $3,700 from $4,400, which is very substantial.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15

As mentioned in the introduction, this version of the Alienware Aurora R15 has one of the best GPUs on the market, the RTX 4090, which means you can push 4k resolutions with high graphics and refresh rate. In fact, it should handle all modern AAA games, including Cyberpunk, which is nutritiously a resource hog, at ultra settings, and potentially even with Ray Tracing on. However, you might have to use RTX DLSS to get 100+ frames per second, which is an ok compromise. Paired with the RTX 4090 is the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, easily one of the best CPUs on the market, and more than enough to not bottleneck the 4090 while still providing enough processing capacity to stream to Twitch or Youtube. It also means the Aurora R15 is very versatile as it can edit video and audio and even render 3D models in graphical software.

As of that wasn’t enough, Dell has thrown in 32GB of DDR5 RAM, so you have lots of speedy RAM to open as many tabs and apps as you want, and even more substantially, it’s great for programming or CAD use. As for storage, you get a 1TB SSD, which seems a bit on the low side for such a high-end device, but unfortunately, it’s a common problem with most pre-built PCs. Luckily, it’s a relatively easy upgrade to do yourself if you are a bit tech-savvy, so it’s not a deal-breaker.

Overall, the Aurora R15 is a beast of a gaming PC, and with the deal from Dell bringing it down to $3,700, it is probably the best deal you’ll find for a pre-built PC with an RTX 4090 in it. That said, if it’s a bit out of your price range, there are a lot of other great gaming PC deals you can take advantage of.

