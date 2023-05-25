 Skip to main content
Dell gaming laptops and PCs are heavily discounted for Memorial Day

Aaron Mamiit
By
Alienware m18 laptop sitting on a table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

If you’re planning to take advantage of gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals on Memorial Day, you should know that you can already start your shopping as Dell has already rolled out its discounts for the holiday. We don’t expect these offers to last forever, especially since stocks for some of them are extremely limited, so if you don’t want to miss out, you should browse through them and choose what you want to purchase as soon as possible.

What to buy in Dell’s Memorial Day sale for gaming laptops and PCs

For gamers who like the portability of gaming laptops, the most affordable option in Dell’s Memorial Day sale is the , which you can get for $900 following a $600 discount on its original price of $1,500. It’s equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, with 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says will be enough for most gamers. It’s also got a 14-inch Full HD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 512GB SSD. However, if you’ve got a larger budget, you may want to shoot for the . The device makes a run at the best gaming laptops with its 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM, with an 18-inch Full HD+ screen with a 480Hz refresh rate and a 1TB SSD. Not only will it be able to smoothly run the best PC games, but it will also be ready to play the most anticipated titles that are coming soon. The Alienware m18 will be yours for $2,600, with savings of $350 on its sticker price of $2,950.

If you prefer the path to easier upgrades provided by gaming PCs, the cheapest option in the sale is the . It’s down to $1,200 from $1,950, for savings of $750, in a limited-quantity deal that gets you a gaming desktop with the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the AMD Radeon RT 6700 XT graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, with a 512GB SSD. Gamers who can spend more, however, should set their sights on the , which is powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, with a 1TB SSD. The gaming PC is available for $2,600, down $700 from its sticker price of $3,300, and ever purchase comes with a digital download of Diablo IV.

Dell’s Memorial Day sale is already online, so here’s your chance to buy a new gaming laptop or gaming PC with a significant discount ahead of the holiday rush. Whether you’re going for an entry-level device or a powerful machine, there’s surely an offer for you, but you need to find it before it gets sold out. Once you do, add it to your cart and check out immediately.

