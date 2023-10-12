Even though Prime Day is technically over, there are still many great leftover Prime Day laptop deals you can take advantage of. You’ll find deals across all price brackets, but if you’re looking for something a bit more mid-range, this Alienware m16 has a great deal on it from Dell. While it usually goes for $2,000, you can grab it now for just $1,400, which is a substantial $600 discount.

Why you should buy the Alienware m16

The first thing most people want to know when it comes to gaming hardware is what sort of graphics card it’s running. Well, we’re happy to say that this Alienware m16 configuration runs an RTX 4070, a good entry-level GPU that can handle some 1440p gaming at a 100+ refresh rate. That’s good because its monitor runs a 2560 x 1600 resolution with a max refresh rate of 240Hz, and while you won’t likely be able to hit both high resolution and high refresh rate, you’ll have the choice of which one to prioritize. It also comes with Nvidia G-Sync, which helps avoid things like screen tearing and ghosting.

In terms of processing power, you get the latest mid-to-high-end Intel i7-13700HX CPU that’s more than enough to handle things like strategy and simulation games, as well as get any productivity work done that you need to do. The 16GB of DDR5 RAM included is also pretty fast and will give you a great day-to-day experience without bumping into issues with apps not opening or running properly if you have too many open. The 1TB SSD for storage is also pretty reasonable, although that will change a lot depending on what sort of games you like to play, but for the most part, it should be fine, especially if you grab one of these external hard drive deals.

All in all, this Alienware m16 configuration is great if you’re looking for a mid-level gaming experience without spending a ton of money. A big part of that is the deal from Dell that discounts the m16 to $1,400, which gives it a lot more value. Of course, if you want something a little different, it’s always worth checking out these other great laptop deals, as well as these Prime Day gaming PC deals, if you’d rather go for a desktop.

Editors' Recommendations