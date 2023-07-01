 Skip to main content
This 17-inch Alienware gaming laptop with 32GB of RAM is $1,150 off

It’s not often we see an excellent deal on a gaming laptop, especially one packed with powerful specs under the hood and with a 17-inch screen like the M17 R5. Of course, this does tend to make the laptop relatively bulky, but that’s a fair trade-off for the deal from Dell bringing the m17 R5 down to $1,200 rather than the usual $2,350.

Why you should buy the Alienware m17 R5

We rarely see high-end gaming laptops running an AMD GPU, but given that they’re cheaper overall while still being powerful, we appreciate seeing them, and in this case, the M17 R5 runs an AMD RX 6850M XT. If you’re not as familiar with the AMD lineup, that’s roughly equivalent to an RTX 3080, so you’re getting the sort of performance that will let you run most modern AAA games at high graphical settings and framerate. It helps that the 17-inch screen only runs at FHD, so it doesn’t tax the GPU as much. On the other hand, the screen can hit a 360Hz refresh rate, so if you’re a big e-sports player, this laptop is essentially tailor-made for you.

Speaking of e-sports, if you plan to stream yourself playing, the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU is powerful enough to let you both stream your game to Twitch or Youtube. As for productivity, the CPU can handle complex tasks like graphical or audio editing, and the 32GB of DDR5 RAM makes programming and CAD use a breeze. In fact, the only real nit-picky part about the M17 R5 we could find is the 1TB of SSD space, which is certainly fine for most use cases, although with how big most modern AAA games are, storage space might become an issue after a while.

Overall, the M17 R5 is an impressive device, and while it doesn’t run at 2k or 4k resolutions, it’s truly a beast of a laptop, and with the massive discount from Dell down to $1,200, it’s a steal as well. Of course, we still encourage you to check out some other great gaming laptop deals, especially if you’re ok with compromising the refresh rate for resolution.

