If you need a business-focused laptop, look no further than the laptop deals that Dell is currently offering. A huge sale is going on right now with some massive discounts out there. Dell business laptops are a little different from its regular range of consumer options with fewer multimedia features (if any) and designs that tend to look a few years older than others. On the other hand, you tend to get better support which is why they’re great for businesses where downtime costs money. They all also run Windows 11 Pro rather than Home. Here’s our pick of the huge Dell business sale right now.

Dell Vostro 3520 (Intel Core i3) — $479, was $900

The Dell Vostro 3520 is great value for what it offers — just what you would expect from one of the best laptop brands. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. A 15.6-inch full HD screen looks great and offers an excellent refresh rate of 120Hz so it cuts down on motion blur while scrolling, plus there’s 250 nits of brightness. You also gain a 720p HD webcam for taking video calls while stereo speakers ensure you can hear clearly.

Dell Vostro 3520 (Intel Core i5) — $599, was $1,285

If you need more power, go for the Dell Vostro 3520 with better specs. This model has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of memory so it’s more capable of multitasking and handling more demanding work. You also gain extra storage space with 512GB of SSD storage compared to 256GB. As before, the screen is a 15.6-inch full HD model with a 120Hz refresh rate and 250 nits of brightness. There’s also the necessary 720p HD webcam for taking video calls.

Dell Latitude 5430 laptop — $1,039, was $2,179

For something a little more portable, consider the Dell Latitude 5430 laptop. Likely to be one of the best business laptops for those that want to travel lighter, it has a slightly smaller screen than others with a 14-inch full HD display. You still benefit from 250 nits of brightness though and a 1920 x 1080 resolution. It’s powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor so it’s powerful, while there’s also 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Additionally, there’s systems management with Intel vPro Enterprise technology enabled, while you have a fingerprint reader built-in for security. It all forms to make a potent business laptop.

Dell Precision 5470 Workstation — $1,919, was $4,610

A fairly powerful business laptop, the Dell Precision 5470 Workstation has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 32GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. We’re always delighted to see more storage and more memory. It also has a dedicated graphics card with the Nvidia RTX A1000 but obviously, no one is buying a business laptop for gaming. Instead, this is useful for some extra oomph when video editing once in a while. It also has a 14-inch full HD+ screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 and 500 nits of brightness. 100% sRGB ensures the picture quality will look great too, while there’s also low blue light protection. Intel vPro Enterprise systems management is also included.

Dell Precision 7780 Workstation — $5,199, was $8,985

Packed with the most powerful of hardware, the Dell Precision 7780 Workstation is a great option if your work involves photo or video editing or anything else that’s demanding. It has an Intel Core i9 processor along with a huge 64GB of memory. 1TB of SSD storage proves useful but it’s the Nvidia RTX 4000 Ada graphics card that makes all the difference to your editing or rendering work. It also has a 17-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 99% DCI-P3, and 500 nits of brightness. It’s excessive for some users, but if you need the ultimate workstation, this could be the one for you.

