If you don’t mind buying used, you can get a Dell Chromebook for $70 at Walmart

If you need a laptop but your budget’s pretty tight, you may want to consider going for refurbished laptop deals. Here’s an offer that’s extremely cheap — the Dell Chromebook 3189 for only $70 from Walmart, following a $90 discount on its original price of $160. You shouldn’t expect this used laptop to arrive in pristine condition, but if you’re fine with that, then we highly recommend completing your purchase as soon as possible because there’s no telling when stocks of this device will run out.

Why you should buy the Dell Chromebook 3189

The Dell Chromebook 3189 isn’t going to end up in anybody’s list of the best laptops, as it’s only powered by the Intel Celeron N3060 processor, Intel HD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM. As a Chromebook, Chrome OS speeds it up a bit due to the low overhead of the web-based operating system. You still won’t be multitasking between apps with this device, but if you’ll only use it for basic activities such as browsing the internet and checking emails, then the Dell Chromebook 3189 will be more than enough. It’s also pretty portable with its 11.6-inch screen with HD resolution, and while storage space is limited at 32GB, you can sign up for any of the best cloud storage services so that you can save your files online.

As a used laptop, you may find some scratches and dents on the Dell Chromebook 3189. However, it’s guaranteed to be in good working condition, so if you don’t care too much about the device’s exteriors, this will turn out to be an excellent deal. It even comes with a 30-day money back guarantee for your peace of mind.

Are laptop deals and Chromebook deals still beyond your budget? If you don’t mind buying a used device, then you may want to consider Walmart’s offer for the refurbished Dell Chromebook 3189. From its already cheap sticker price of $160, it’s down even further to only $70, for savings of $90. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before you miss out on this bargain though, so act fast. Add the used Dell Chromebook 3189 to your cart and proceed with the checkout process right away.

