This Dell gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is $450 off right now

Jennifer Allen
By

Predictably, Dell has one of the more appealing gaming laptop deals at the moment with a huge $450 off the regular price of the Dell G15 gaming laptop. Ideally suited for anyone who wants to be able to game on the move or has limited space at home for a full gaming setup, it’s sure to be a hit with many. Let’s take a look at what makes it so attractive.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop

As one of the best laptop brands, Dell also knows how to produce great gaming laptops. With the Dell G15 gaming laptop, you get an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor along with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. The latter is particularly good to see in a gaming rig as more and more games take up a lot of hard drive space. For the graphics card, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 6GB of dedicated VRAM. It’s a reliable GPU in this price range so you’ll easily be able to play all your favorites. There’s also a 15.6-inch full HD screen with a 165Hz refresh rate so you won’t have any issues with motion blur. There are also anti-glare properties, 300 nits of brightness, and narrow borders so it looks good.

As with all the best gaming laptops, there’s more to it than just the core components. The Dell G15 gaming laptop also has a great cooling system with an Alienware-inspired thermal design that offers dual air intake, ultra-thin fan blades, copper pipes, and four strategically placed vents. There’s also Game Shift technology so you can boost performance at the press of a button. Alienware Command Center is included so you can tweak settings including overclocking, as well as opt to maximize the fan speeds as needed. It’s all suitably high-end stuff on a laptop that’s more affordable than many other gaming laptops.

The Dell G15 gaming laptop is usually priced at $1,600 but for now, it’s down to $1,150 at Dell. That $450 saving is unlikely to stick around for long as this is a Dell clearance deal. If you really want this system, we suggest hitting the buy button now rather than waiting and missing out.

