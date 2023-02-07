This RTX 3050 gaming laptop is $650 in Dell’s clearance sale

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

If you’re looking for great gaming laptop deals that are better suited for those on a middling budget, you’ll love what Dell has to offer today. Right now, you can buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop for $650 instead of $850, working out to a saving of $200. Fantastic value for anyone keen to game in a more portable fashion without spending thousands, we’re here to explain why it’s such a good deal.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop

The best gaming laptops are frequently super pricey investments so it’s good to see the Dell G15 gaming laptop more affordably priced. It offers a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. More storage space would have been useful as games take up a lot of room these days but if you don’t mind focusing on just a couple of games at once, this is workable.

Alongside that, the Dell G15 gaming laptop has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card along with a 15.6-inch full HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The higher refresh rate means it can cope with fast-moving action with a limited risk of motion blur messing up the visuals. 250 nits of brightness mean this is a laptop best suited for use indoors but thanks to its size, it’s well-suited for students gaming in their dorm where they might not have much room.

Dell is frequently considered to be one of the best laptop brands thanks to its attention to detail and that’s certainly the case here. The Dell G15 has an Alienware-inspired thermal design so you get optimal cooling at all times, even when you’ve been playing games for a long period. There’s also Game Shift technology available at the touch of a button giving you an extra boost of performance as needed. The Alienware Command Center is preinstalled too so you can customize various things and set up unique game profiles.

Normally priced at $850, the Dell G15 gaming laptop is currently down to $650 at Dell. Unlikely to stay this price for much longer, if you’re keen to save $200 (and who isn’t?), hit the buy button now before you miss out.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations