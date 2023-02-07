 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This RTX 3050 gaming laptop is $650 in Dell’s clearance sale

Jennifer Allen
By
The Dell G15 Gaming Laptop has an Intel processor.

If you’re looking for great gaming laptop deals that are better suited for those on a middling budget, you’ll love what Dell has to offer today. Right now, you can buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop for $650 instead of $850, working out to a saving of $200. Fantastic value for anyone keen to game in a more portable fashion without spending thousands, we’re here to explain why it’s such a good deal.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop

The best gaming laptops are frequently super pricey investments so it’s good to see the Dell G15 gaming laptop more affordably priced. It offers a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. More storage space would have been useful as games take up a lot of room these days but if you don’t mind focusing on just a couple of games at once, this is workable.

Alongside that, the Dell G15 gaming laptop has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card along with a 15.6-inch full HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The higher refresh rate means it can cope with fast-moving action with a limited risk of motion blur messing up the visuals. 250 nits of brightness mean this is a laptop best suited for use indoors but thanks to its size, it’s well-suited for students gaming in their dorm where they might not have much room.

Related

Dell is frequently considered to be one of the best laptop brands thanks to its attention to detail and that’s certainly the case here. The Dell G15 has an Alienware-inspired thermal design so you get optimal cooling at all times, even when you’ve been playing games for a long period. There’s also Game Shift technology available at the touch of a button giving you an extra boost of performance as needed. The Alienware Command Center is preinstalled too so you can customize various things and set up unique game profiles.

Normally priced at $850, the Dell G15 gaming laptop is currently down to $650 at Dell. Unlikely to stay this price for much longer, if you’re keen to save $200 (and who isn’t?), hit the buy button now before you miss out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
HP 72 Hour Flash Sale: The 6 best laptop deals, from $250
HP Spectre x360 13.5 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Best Lenovo Laptop Deals: Save up to $2,287 today
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 Gen 7 laptop sits on a small desk.
Samsung’s crazy rotating 4K gaming monitor is $700 off today
Samsung Odyssey Ark in cockpit mode.
Lenovo is practically giving away this 2-in-1 Chromebook today
Someone using the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i in tent mode.
Don’t fall for this Mac Mini M1 deal — buy this instead
apple mac mini m2 deal february 2023 resized
AMD ‘undershipping’ GPUs signals weak PC market
AMD CEO Lisa Su delivering AMD's CES 2023 keynote.
Best Gaming PC Deals: Save on RTX 3070, 3080, 3090 PCs
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.
Don’t miss this Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra pre-order deal
Someone typing on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.
Experts fear ChatGPT will soon be used in devastating cyberattacks
The ChatGPT name next to an OpenAI logo on a black and white background.
Lenovo’s Surface-style Chromebook just got a big price cut
The new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 sitting on a desk.
Save $620 on this Lenovo gaming laptop with an RTX 3070
The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop on a table.
AMD vs. Intel: which wins in 2023?
Pads on the bottom of the Ryzen 9 7950X.
Dell is having a big sale on business laptops — up to $2,500 off
The Dell XPS 13 Plus on a table outside.