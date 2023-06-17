 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell just slashed the price of this RTX 3050 gaming laptop

Aaron Mamiit
By

Gamers who are looking to buy a new gaming laptop while on a tight budget should check out this offer — the Dell G15 gaming laptop for $800, following a $100 discount from Dell on its original price of $900. There’s no information on how long this bargain will remain available, but we think it will be gone sooner than you expect like most gaming laptop deals. Go ahead and proceed with the purchase immediately, because you may regret it if you take too long.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop

You’ll be able to play the best PC games on the Dell G15 gaming laptop because it’s equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. You may have to choose low to medium settings for some of the more demanding titles, but that should be acceptable considering the price of this gaming laptop. It also features a 15.6-inch display with Full HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, which should let you appreciate the graphics of modern video games.

If you need an extra boost, you can easily activate the Dell G15 gaming laptop’s Dynamic Performance Mode with the press of the button. Additionally, you’ll also have access to the Alienware Command Center, where you can access overclocking capabilities, monitor the device’s performance, and customize the AlienFX lighting settings, among others. The Dell G15 gaming laptop also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 256GB SSD, as well as an advanced thermal design involving four heat pipes and improved fans to help keep it cool through gaming sessions that last for several hours.

Related

The Dell G15 gaming laptop is an affordable option for gamers that’s currently even cheaper because of a $100 discount from Dell, so you’ll only have to pay $800 for this machine instead of $900. You’re going to have to act fast though, because we’re not sure if the offer will still be online tomorrow. If you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games on the Dell G15 gaming laptop, push through with the transaction to buy it as soon as you can.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This deal drops the price of the LG Gram 14 laptop under $1,000
lg gram 14 laptop deal june 2023 render

The LG Gram 14, a powerful laptop that's originally priced at $1,100, is on sale from LG with a $200 discount that pulls its price down to $900. It's a steal at below $1,000 because of its eye-catching design and powerful performance, so we expect this offer to draw a lot of attention from shoppers. We're not sure how long stocks will last, so if you've got your sights set on the LG Gram 14 as your next laptop, you'll need to proceed with your purchase right away.

Why you should buy the LG Gram 14
If you need a dependable laptop that will be able to keep up with your daily workload, the LG Gram 14 has what it takes with its 13th-generation Intel Core i5 Evo processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, plus 8GB of RAM that our laptop buying guide says is the sweet spot for most users. The device is ready to roll as soon as you unbox it because it's got Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 512GB SSD, which will have enough space for all the apps that you need to install and all the files that you have to store.

Read more
This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti is $450 off
Alienware m17 R5 laptop sitting next to a headset.

The Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop packs a punch despite its relatively affordable price, and it's currently even cheaper following a $450 discount from Dell. From $1,450, it's down to just $1,000, but we're not sure how long this bargain will last as it's a clearance sale, so stocks are probably running out fast. If you're already looking forward to all the games that you can play on this machine, don't hesitate with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop
If you want a device that won't have any trouble running not just the best PC games but also the best upcoming PC games, the Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop is a highly recommended purchase. Inside the machine are the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, with 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says will be enough for most gamers. It's also got Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, leaving you enough space to install multiple AAA titles with all of their updates and DLCs.

Read more
Samsung’s crazy 55-inch rotating 4K gaming monitor is $1,000 off
Samsung Odyssey Ark in cockpit mode.

Looking for some truly high-end monitor deals? Look no further than Samsung with a huge discount on its ludicrous Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Gaming Screen that can be rotated. It's usually priced at $3,000 but it's currently down to $2,000 for a limited time only. Sure, while 33% off is a big discount, bringing it down to $2,000 still isn't exactly anywhere close to cheap. If you've been waiting to buy the absolute best though, you won't be disappointed.

Why you should buy the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Gaming Screen
If money is no object, the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Gaming Screen is the one you need in your life. It would easily top anyone's best curved gaming monitor list even if it's not always a practical choice.

Read more