If you’re in the market for a new laptop, there’s always a good discount to find amongst the current laptop deals. But if you’re looking for a gaming laptop specifically, one of the best gaming laptop deals is at Dell today. There you can get the Dell G15 for just $650, which is an impressive $200 savings from its regular price of $850 as built for this deal. It has some impressive hardware for a laptop that comes in at a lower price than many of the best budget laptops. Free shipping is included with your purchase of the Dell G15 gaming laptop.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop

Dell is one of the more familiar names in computing. It has a lot of great laptop options available for taking on the best PC games, with one of the more popular options being the G15 gaming laptop. This is in part because of its affordability, but the amount of capability that’s packed into its price point is a big sell as well. Like all of the best gaming laptops, the G15 packs high level performance that’s able to go anywhere with its portable form factor. As it’s built for this deal, the G15 has a 12-core Intel i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. These work together to create a snappy, responsive experience whether you’re gaming or sorting through your digital content.

This build of the Dell G15 gaming laptop also includes the popular NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. This powerful GPU has 4GB of dedicated RAM and creates a lag-free, tear-free, and stable gaming experience even during the most intense and fast-paced gaming situations. It also powers the Full HD display, which comes in at an impressive and immersive 15.6 inches. This screen is a bit on the larger size as laptops go these days, giving you plenty of room to sink into visuals and settle into your games. Another impressive feature of the RTX 3050 graphics card is efficiency. It allows for longer battery life and improved thermals, allowing you to play longer unplugged and without processor throttling due to high temperatures.

For just $650 you can take home the Dell G15 gaming laptop. Dell has it marked down from its regular price of $850, which makes this deal worth a total savings of $200. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

