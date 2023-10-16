 Skip to main content
This Dell gaming laptop just had its price slashed by $200

You don’t need to spend more than $1,000 on gaming laptop deals if you want a dependable machine because there are offers like Dell’s $200 discount for the Dell G15. Instead of $1,000, the device will be yours for just $800, but you’ll need to hurry with your purchase if you want to take advantage of this limited-time deal. We’re not sure when it will expire, but to make sure that you get the gaming laptop for this bargain price, we’re recommending that you complete the transaction within the day.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop

The Dell G15 may not be as powerful as top-of-the-line models, but it’s included in our roundup of the best gaming laptops as a great budget option. With the AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, combined with 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need recommends as the best place to start for gaming, the Dell G15 packs quite a punch for a relatively affordable price. It will have no trouble running the best PC games, and with a 1TB SSD, you’ll have enough space to install several titles with all the updates that they need.

Featuring a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, the Dell G15’s display will let you appreciate the graphics of modern video games, while also maintaining some portability so it won’t be too difficult to bring with you when you travel. The gaming laptop also comes with the Alienware Command Center, which will let you access overclocking capabilities, customize AlienFX lighting settings, and monitor performance statistics.

Not all laptop deals will be able to meet the strict requirements of today’s video games, so you should be on the lookout for offers on devices like the Dell G15 gaming laptop. You’re in luck because this particular machine is currently available at $200 off from Dell, for a very affordable $800 from its original price of $1,000. You can either pocket the savings, or use it to expand your gaming library. You have to hurry though, because if you wait too long before you secure your purchase, you may miss out on the discount.

