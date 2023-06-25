 Skip to main content
Dell just slashed $600 off this gaming laptop with an RTX 3060

If you’ve been following the development of gaming laptops, they have come a long way from the good old days when they were very bulky and had a battery life measured in minutes rather than hours. Luckily, they’ve been improved quite a bit since then, and even better, we’re now seeing some great budget gaming laptops like the Dell G15. While it’s not the latest Dell G model, it does come with a great discount from Dell that brings its price down to $1,100 from $1,700, which is a significant bump down.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 Special Edition Gaming Laptop

One thing we can certainly appreciate about the Dell G15 is that it’s running an RTX 3060, a budget GPU, but still relatively powerful when it comes to playing modern games. You won’t be able to play the latest AAA games with the highest graphical setting, but the 2560 x 1440 240Hz screen gives a lot of room to adjust your experience the way you want. That means you can push the frame rate high for games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive or Fortnite and sacrifice those frames for slower-paced games where graphics are more important.

As for the CPU, you get the powerful i7-12700H, more than enough not to bottleneck your GPU while giving you a lot of versatility for productivity and day-to-day tasks. We also appreciate that Dell has thrown in 16GB of DDR5 RAM, which is slowly becoming the minimum we’d like to see on gaming laptops, as is the 1TB of SSD space you get. Dell has even managed to include Wi-Fi 6 for a better wireless gaming experience, and since the overall build is very sturdy with minimal flex, you can use it pretty much anywhere. However, the 5.9 pounds of weight might be a little unwieldy to carry everywhere, especially when you include the 240W AC adapter brick.

Overall, the G15 is a solid budget gaming laptop for the average gamer, especially if you’re a fan of the main free-to-play games that can take advantage of the 240Hz refresh rate the G15 can handle. The discount from Dell, bringing it down to $1,100, also adds a lot of value to the G15, where it might have otherwise struggled. Even so, we encourage you to check out some different gaming laptop deals for alternatives.

