Dell’s new G16 gaming laptop already has a price cut

The latest version of the Dell G16 gaming laptop, released last year, just had its price slashed with a $300 discount from Dell. In one of the brand’s most attractive gaming laptop deals, you’ll only have to pay $1,200 for this reliable machine instead of $1,500. Its price may go back to normal as soon as tomorrow though, so if you want to make sure that you get this device for cheaper than usual, there’s no time to waste — complete your purchase immediately, as otherwise, you’re risking missing out on the savings.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop

The Dell G16 7630, the successor of the Dell G16 7620, offers upgraded specifications with the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, with 16GB of RAM that’s good for gaming, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. With these components, the gaming laptop will be able to run the best PC games without any issues, though maybe not at the highest settings for the more demanding titles. Additionally, it may last long enough to let you play the upcoming PC games of the next few years.

To fully appreciate the graphics of modern games, the Dell G16 gaming laptop comes with a 16-inch display with QHD+ resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, with support for Nvidia’s G-Sync technology to eliminate stuttering and screen tearing. The gaming laptop offers plenty of storage space on its 1TB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start downloading and installing your favorite games right after you finish unboxing the device.

Not all laptop deals can meet the needs of gamers, so you should be targeting machines like the Dell G16. Fortunately, the latest model of the gaming laptop is already on sale with a $300 discount from Dell, which brings its price down to $1,200 from $1,500 originally. You’ll be getting amazing value from the Dell G16 gaming laptop at this lowered price — and a lot of other shoppers are probably thinking the same thing. Stocks for this sale may already be running low, so push through with your transaction as soon as possible if you want the savings.

