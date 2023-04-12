$350 discount drops this Dell gaming laptop under $1000

Always a good place for laptop deals, Dell has a great offer on the new Dell G16 gaming laptop. Usually priced at $1,250, it’s down to $900 for a limited time so you save $350. One of the more tempting gaming laptop deals around, it’s sure to be a big hit so count on the deal ending soon once stock expires. That still gives you a little time to read up on why it might be your next gaming laptop.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop

As one of the best laptop brands, Dell continues to innovate with all its range. The new Dell G16 gaming laptop offers a 16-inch QHD screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 and a refresh rate of 165Hz. Even better, it squeezes it into a 15-inch chassis so it’s a bit more portable than you’d expect. Besides the attractive screen, it has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. While the latter isn’t the speediest of graphics cards meaning this won’t rival the best gaming laptops, it’s still good enough to keep up with the latest games right now.

Because the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop has a larger screen in a smaller chassis, you get 11% more screen space with a 16:10 aspect ratio all ensuring the advantages of a 15-inch laptop with a bigger display. It also has an Alienware-inspired thermal design so you don’t have to worry about overheating. There’s also Game Shift technology with the fans pushed to their max at the hint of the need for it. A Dynamic Performance Mode helps with any CPU-intensive tasks including gaming. Another software option is the Alienware Command Center so you can tweak various hardware settings if you feel like it.

Packed with useful features at a great price, the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop is normally $1,250 but it’s currently down to $900 when you buy direct from Dell. Sure to be a winner for many people seeking a gaming laptop in this price range, don’t count on it staying this price for long. If it’s the one for you, commit to it with the buy button now.

