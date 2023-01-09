 Skip to main content
This Dell gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 just got a big price cut

An open Dell G16 laptop with its lid open.

If you’re looking for one of the best gaming laptop deals around, you’re going to love what Dell has to offer today. Right now, you can buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop for $1,500 saving you $400 off the usual price of $1,900. A considerable saving, this is an ideal time to get more for your money if you’re keen to game in a more portable fashion. As always with Dell laptop deals, there’s no guarantee how long the deal will stick around for so snap it up now if it’s right for you. Not sure? Read on while we tell you all about it.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop

Coming from one of the best laptop brands available, the Dell G16 gaming laptop is instantly appealing. It offers a powerful 12th generation Intel Core i9 processor along with 16GB of memory and a huge 1TB of SSD storage. Even better is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card that’s supplemented by a gorgeous-looking 16-inch QHD+ screen with a refresh rate of 165Hz. Ideally suited for gaming with no risk of motion blur, while still looking fantastic, it’s ideal for gamers.

The larger screen fits into a 15-inch form factor too so it’s more portable than you’d expect. The Dell G16 also incorporates some of the elements you’d see in the best gaming laptops such as a fantastic Alienware-inspired thermal design. It can perform optimally under pressure with copper pipes, four strategically placed vents, and ultra-thin fan blades keeping cool air moving at all times. Practical in so many ways, it still looks great too thanks to a sturdy aluminum cover and a one-zone RGB keyboard so you can customize how it looks at all times via the Alienware Command Center. Game Shift technology also means you can boost performance as needed, all from the touch of one button.

Expertly made to ensure gamers can get the best performance possible in a sleek shell, the Dell G16 gaming laptop is ideal for anyone looking to play the latest hits on the move or in a home that’s short on space. Normally priced at $1,900, the Dell G16 gaming laptop is down to $1,500 for a limited time only at Dell. A saving of $400 is the ideal time to treat yourself to a great new system for less. Buy it now before you miss out.

