The Dell G16 gaming laptop is $500 off in Dell Prime Day deals

Gaming laptops are always desirable even if you’re not gaming because they come with a ton of power packed into a lightweight frame. However, gaming laptops can be expensive, but that doesn’t mean great Prime Day deals can’t be found for them. Just take a look at this deal from Dell on its G16 gaming laptop. Normally sold for $1,500, the laptop manufacturer is now offering it for a $1,000. Which saves you $500! You could use that money to add accessories to your gaming setup like the mice and chairs featured on our roundup of the best Razer Prime Day deals.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop

If you’re a gamer on-the-go you can’t really go wrong with the Dell G16 gaming laptop. Especially at this price. This particular laptop’s configuration comes with one of the latest generation Intel processors (a powerful 13th generation Intel Core i9), a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, a respectable 16GB of RAM, and a roomy 1TB of SSD (solid-state drive) storage. You’re also getting a large screen at 16 inches and the QHD+ display comes with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and a fast 240Hz refresh rate. You can also expect to see a backlit keyboard (great for gaming in low light), a wide variety of ports (including HDMI, Thunderbolt 4, and a headset port), and Dolby Audio and noise cancellation software. You’ll get all that and more in a compact, six-pound design and at a substantially lower price.

A gamer looking to upgrade their gaming laptop to more of a mid-range model, would be hard-pressed to find a better deal than this.

If this laptop meets all of your current gaming needs, why not buy it at a $500 discount? Dell’s deal on this laptop probably won’t last forever, so you may want to act fast. But if the laptop isn’t quite what you had in mind, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals for more ideas.

