Usually $1250, the Dell G16 gaming laptop is down to $900

Dell is frequently the home of great laptop deals and that continues to be the case when it comes to anyone seeking out a sweet gaming laptop. At the moment, you can buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop for $900 instead of $1,250, making it one of the best gaming laptop deals around. It’s a clearance offer so we’re expecting this $350 discount to be strictly limited and unlikely to last for long. A well-made laptop for anyone keen to game on the move or without their setup taking much room, here’s a quick look at what to expect before it sells out.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop

It’s safe to say that Dell easily tops the best laptop brands around across the board. The Dell G16 gaming laptop is an excellent example of its quality. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. For a gaming system, more storage would have been nice but you’ll still be able to install a selection of games at the same time so you can swap around.

Alongside those core specs, the Dell G16 gaming laptop also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card paired up with a 16-inch QHD+ display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution. The display also sports a great 165Hz refresh rate, so you won’t have to worry about any motion blur issues while playing fast-paced games. A more powerful graphics card might have been good to see, so that the Dell G16 gaming laptop rivals the best gaming laptops, but the Ti model means this system can still handle plenty of the latest games.

Besides the obvious hardware, the Dell G16 gaming laptop also benefits from a build that means it fits into a 15-inch laptop despite offering a larger screen. It also has optimal cooling that has been inspired by Alienware systems, plus there’s a Game Shift macro key for pushing performance to its maximum potential.

A well-designed gaming laptop for anyone that wants a mid-range setup, the Dell G16 gaming laptop is typically priced at $1,250 at Dell. As part of a Dell clearance sale, however, you can buy it for $900 for a limited time only, saving you $350. It won’t stay at this price for very long, as clearance deals usually mean there’s only a certain amount of stock left to sell. If this sounds like the right laptop for you, buy it now before you miss out.

Editors' Recommendations