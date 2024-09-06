The Dell G16 gaming laptop just dropped under $1,000

We’re always excited to see gaming laptop deals dip below $1,000, as that’s the sweet spot between affordability and performance. Right now, Dell has cut the price of the Dell G16 gaming laptop so that it’s down to $950 from $1,250. The $300 discount is sizeable for a popular model like this. If it sounds tempting so far, read on while we take you through all it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop

Dell is one of the best laptop brands, and its subsidiary, Alienware, is one of the best gaming laptop brands. Combined, that means you’re in good hands with the Dell G16.

The Dell G16 gaming laptop has a strong set of specs. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13650HX processor, 16GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage so, it has a strong base. There’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card with 8GB of dedicated VRAM, so it’s all set for all your gaming needs. Crucially, alongside that graphics card is a more than respectable display for the price. The Dell G16 has a 16-inch QHD+ panel with 2560 x 1600 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and 100% DCI-P3, so it looks great. It has a larger 16:10 aspect ratio and ComfortView Plus for reducing blue light emissions.

Adding to reasons why this is one of the best gaming laptops for many people, the Dell G16 also has an advanced thermal design inspired by Alienware, with four heat pipes and improved fans with ultra-thin blades. It also has a durable chassis, large touchpad, and a tactile one zone RGB keyboard, so it’s great for comfortable gaming on the move.

While some gaming laptops can be pretty chunky, the Dell G16 manages to be surprisingly sleek for a system that packs in such a large screen. Normally priced at $1,250, the Dell G16 is currently down to $950 for a limited time at Dell. This is a great price for a very popular model of gaming laptop. Check it out for yourself by tapping the link below.