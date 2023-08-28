 Skip to main content
The Dell G16 gaming laptop is on sale for just $900 today

John Alexander
By
The Dell G16 gaming laptop with Genshin Impact on the screen.
.

Do you need a new gaming laptop? Okay, maybe “need” is a strong word, but wanting one is certainly acceptable when you find great gaming laptop deals. Today we have one from Dell, the best laptop brand of 2023. They’re known for their sleek, high quality XPS laptop line, but their gaming laptops shouldn’t be ignored either. In this case, please take a look at the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop, which is just $900 while this deal lasts. The price is usually $1,250, so you save $350 with this deal. One of the worst things about getting new gaming gear, especially when you’ve been playing with an under-geared old laptop, is having to spend extra on new games after already making an expensive purchase. This Dell G16 Gaming Laptop deal has you covered, as it also includes Assassin’s Creed: Mirage and Nightingale so you can enjoy right away. Tap the button below to check it out yourself or read our analysis of the laptop (and the games) even further below that.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop

Let’s start with a gaming laptop’s most prized characteristics and state that this version has a 16GB memory and an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. Next in line is the 16-inch 2560 x 1600p display with a 165Hz refresh rate, making it a good even for the upcoming Counterstrike 2 and other shooters. An RGB backlit keyboard makes it a suitable choice even for nighttime playing. The only thing that might disappoint in this deal is the 512GB of SSD storage. However, it — like most features of the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop discussed thus far — is upgradeable by clicking a button on the store page. Note that in our investigation of this deal we found that simply clicking “back” didn’t necessarily restore the original deal, so you might have to tap the button again to find the $900 version again.

Lastly, let’s discuss the games you get with the laptop. Assassin’s Creed: Mirage hasn’t actually been released yet, but is instead coming in October. This shows that the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop is fully prepared to handle years of gaming. Nightingale is ready to play now, however, and comes from a former BioWare dev. Our chat with Arynn Flynn, the dev and Baldur’s Gate 2 programmer, should be more than enough to get you excited about the game.

Tap the button below to get your laptop and two games for just $900. Remember, that’s a savings of $350 off the typical price of $1,250. If this doesn’t tickle your fancy at the moment, but the gaming got your heart beating a bit faster, check out our collection of the best BioWare games of all time, most of which your older gaming laptop might support. If, on the other hand, you’re inspired to get a new laptop today, just tap the button below these words.

