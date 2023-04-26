The gaming laptop deals that are worth buying usually cost more than $1,000, but here’s an offer for a dependable device that’s cheaper than that — the Dell G16 gaming laptop for just $900. The machine’s original price of $1,250 has been slashed by $350 in a clearance sale from Dell, but you need to hurry if you want to take advantage of this bargain because stocks are probably running out quickly.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop

Dell is one of the best laptop brands because its products look and perform great, and that description extends to the Dell G16 gaming laptop. With its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, it’s ready to run not just the best PC games available, but also titles that are releasing soon. You’ll be able to appreciate the details in modern video games on the gaming laptop’s 16-inch screen with Quad HD+ resolution, plus a high 165Hz refresh rate that allows the display to keep up with the device’s internal components and prevent issues such as tearing and ghosting, according to our laptop buying guide.

You’ll have enough space to install several AAA games on the Dell G16 gaming laptop’s 512GB SSD, including all the necessary updates and the optional DLCs. Since Windows 11 Home already comes pre-loaded, you can start filling up the device with your favorite titles as soon as you power it on. If you regularly play for several hours at a time, you won’t have to worry about overheating because the gaming laptop will maintain optimum performance with the help of a thermal design that’s inspired by Alienware, which is Dell’s gaming-focused brand.

Gamers who are looking at laptop deals to upgrade their gaming machine should heavily consider Dell’s offer for the Dell G16 gaming laptop. For an affordable $900, you’ll be getting a reliable device, but if you don’t want to miss out on the $350 discount on its sticker price of $1,250, you need to complete the purchase process as soon as possible. That’s because we’re pretty sure that stocks of the Dell G16 gaming laptop won’t last long with this price cut.

