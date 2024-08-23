The Dell G16 gaming laptop just dropped below $1,000

You don’t need to spend more than $1,000 on gaming laptop deals to walk away with a dependable machine, as there are options like the Dell G16-7630. We highly recommend this offer that’s coming straight from the manufacturer, as it brings the price of this configuration that usually sells for $1,200 down to $950. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this $250 discount, so if you’re interested in this nice gaming laptop under the $1,000 threshold, you better push through with your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Dell G16-7630 gaming laptop

The Dell G16-7620 is a powerful budget gaming laptop, and its successor, the Dell G16-7630, fits that description even better. For less than $1,000 with Dell’s offer, you’ll get a machine that’s equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the best place to start for gaming. The Dell G16-7630 isn’t going to challenge the breakneck speeds of the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming laptops, but it will be enough to enjoy your picks from the best PC games.

The screen of the Dell G16-7630 is relatively big and sharp at 16 inches and with QHD+ resolution, and with a 240Hz refresh rate, quick movements on the display will be smooth. The gaming laptop also comes with a 1TB SSD, so you’ll have plenty of space for your favorite titles, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start downloading and installing them right after you unbox this machine.

