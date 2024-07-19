 Skip to main content
Dell saved its best gaming laptop deal for after Prime Day

By
The Dell G16 gaming laptop.
Dell

Prime Day deals have already ended, but Dell keeps rolling out gaming laptop deals that catch our attention. Here’s an offer that’s going to be hard to refuse — the Dell G16 gaming laptop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card for only $1,000, following a $500 discount on the device’s original price of $1,500. We’re not sure how much time is left before you miss the chance to take advantage of this bargain though, so we highly recommend proceeding with the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop

The Dell G16 gaming laptop is a fantastic choice for gamers who are sticking to a tight budget, because it will let you play the best PC games without breaking the bank. In addition to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, the device is powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 16GB of RAM, which is the preferred minimum amount according to our gaming laptop buying guide. The Dell G16 also ships with a 1TB SSD, which is a lot of storage space for your video games, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start installing your favorite titles right after you unbox the gaming laptop.

Playing games on the Dell G16 gaming laptop will be easy on the eyes because it’s got a 16-inch screen with QHD+ resolution for sharp details and a 240Hz refresh rate for smooth animations. The device also features an advanced thermal design that aims to keep it running at peak performance even after you’ve been playing for several hours — no need to cut your gaming sessions short due to overheating worries.

It’s no longer Prime Day, but Dell is still going strong with eye-catching offers like $500 off for the Dell G16 gaming laptop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. From its original price of $1,500, it’s down to a more reasonable $1,000 that’s an excellent price for a machine of this caliber. Tomorrow may already be too late if you want to pocket the savings, so if you want to get the Dell G16 gaming laptop for cheaper than usual, you need to complete your transaction for it immediately.

