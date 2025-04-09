This Dell 25-inch gaming monitor just hit clearance price

Your upgrade with gaming PC deals won’t matter if you’re still stuck on an outdated display. If your budget’s already running low, don’t worry because you can still get a solid screen for an affordable price — take the Dell G2524H gaming monitor. It’s available for only $170 as part of a clearance sale from Dell, for savings of $80 on its original price of $250. You’re going to have to hurry if you want this 25-inch gaming monitor though, as once stocks are gone, we’re not sure if you’ll get another chance at this bargain.

Why you should buy the Dell G2524H gaming monitor

The Dell G2524H isn’t going to challenge the specifications and features of the best gaming monitors, but it checks most of the boxes that gamers should be looking for after consulting our computer monitor buying guide. The size of 25 inches is within our recommended range, and Full HD resolution will let you appreciate the graphics of the best PC games. The monitor also comes with a 280Hz refresh rate and a 0.5ms response time, which are both very nice for a relatively affordable model. You’ll enjoy sharp details, smooth animations, and fast reaction times when you’re playing on the Dell G2524H gaming monitor.

The ultra-thin bezels on three sides of the Dell G2524H gaming monitor reduces distractions so you can focus on your gaming, and its support for Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium means you won’t run into screen tearing or stuttering. The monitor also comes with ComfortView Plus technology that filters blue light emissions and an adjustable stand, so you can keep playing for hours without straining your eyes and neck.

