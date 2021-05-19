Is this Dell gaming laptop deal too good to be true?

Professionals and students will be able to purchase reliable machines from the laptop deals that are offered by various retailers, but if you’re a gamer, you should specifically be looking for gaming laptop deals if you don’t want to be disappointed. The Dell G3 15, a gaming laptop with powerful specifications and gamer-friendly features, is currently available with a $210 discount from Dell, bringing its price down to $750 from its original price of $960.

The Dell G3 15 won’t have trouble running the latest games, as it’s equipped with the 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card. If you need a performance boost, you can activate the laptop’s Game Shift, which launches a dynamic performance mode that maximizes the speed of the fans to keep the Dell G3 15 cool while its processors work even harder.

The gaming laptop’s power will be on full display through its 15.6-inch Full HD screen, which will give justice to the graphics of the games that you play. Meanwhile, you’ll hear every footstep, gust of wind, and whisper with the Dell G3 15’s dual speakers with Nahimic 3D Audio, for an even more immersive experience.

The Dell G3 15 also comes with the Alienware Command Center, which handles the Game Shift technology, among other things. The feature will allow you to customize how the laptop’s hardware handles specific games, with an easy-to-use interface that lets you make these adjustments easily. You can access information through a gaming library, where you can tweak the settings for each of your games.

If you’re on the hunt for a new gaming laptop but your budget’s tight, you should take advantage of Dell’s offer for the Dell G3 15. The gaming laptop is on sale at $210 off, lowering its price to just $750 from its original price of $960, for a deal that might be too good for you to ignore. Dell’s stocks of the machine are limited though, so if you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games on the Dell G3 15, you shouldn’t hold back on clicking that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

