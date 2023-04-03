 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

You’ll be surprised how cheap this Dell 2-in-1 laptop is right now

Aaron Mamiit
By
Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 7420 front angled view with keyboard folded under and showing display.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop is one of the brand’s most versatile and dependable devices. Such computers usually don’t come cheap, so you shouldn’t miss this chance to get it with a $420 discount from Dell. From its original price of $800, you’ll be able to get the 2-in-1 laptop for a very affordable $380, but time is running out on this offer. It’s one of the top 2-in-1 laptop deals in the market right now, so buy it immediately while stocks haven’t run out.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop

A 2-in-1 laptop combines the convenience of a tablet’s touchscreen with the utility of a laptop’s keyboard, according to our laptop buying guide. You’ll enjoy these benefits with the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop, which features a convertible design that’s made possible by the 360-degree hinges on its 14-inch Full HD display. The device offers four modes, namely laptop mode, tent mode, media mode, and tablet mode, all of which can be accessed by folding the screen back at different angles. Whatever the situation, there’s a mode that will provide the best possible orientation to meet your needs.

The versatility of the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop isn’t its only noteworthy trait though. The device also offers sufficient performance for multitasking with its 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is a good starting point for most users. The 2-in-1 laptop also comes with a 256GB SSD, which will provide enough space for your important files and software, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start setting up the device as soon as you turn it on.

Related

If you’re on the hunt for laptop deals, you’ll have a hard time finding a better one than Dell’s offer for the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop. It’s currently $420 off, so you’ll only have to pay $380 instead of the device’s sticker price of $800. The deal’s availability is very limited though, and stocks are selling quickly, so the discount may end faster than you think. If you want to take advantage of this bargain for the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop, you shouldn’t hesitate to pull the trigger on the purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover is discounted to $600
The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ in laptop form, on a desk.

Best Buy has a great deal on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ right now. Normally priced at $930, you can buy it for just $600 meaning you save a huge $330 off the regular price. Even better, you get the near-essential Type Cover included so there's no need to budget for additional accessories. Easily one of the best Microsoft Surface Pro deals around at the moment, it's perfect for anyone that wants flexibility and good looks from their hardware. If you've been checking out laptop deals for something like this, keep reading to find out more about the awesome offer.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+
The Microsoft Surface range is a popular destination for anyone seeking out one of the best 2-in-1 laptops at the moment. Ideally suited for someone who needs the flexibility of a tablet with the practicality of a laptop, that's why it's so good to see this Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ come with the Type Cover which means it more easily works as a keyboard. It can work either as a full laptop, a tablet, or as a docked workstation or angled digital canvas for sketching out designs. An Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage gives you the essentials for working well. Best of all is its 12.3-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 2736 x 1824 so you get plenty of room to work. It has a 3:2 aspect ratio so there's 18% more vertical screen real estate than a typical laptop proving particularly useful.

Read more
Flash sale drops the price of these Dell work-from-home laptops
dell business laptops flash sale march 2023 vostro 16 on desk

Dell is always a popular place for laptop deals and today, it has a focus on business laptops that are ideal for anyone working from home or commuting regularly. With plenty of options out there, we've picked out some of our favorite deals. Encompassing different budgets and needs, there's a laptop for every kind of business here. Let's take a look at what to expect.
Dell Latitude 3520 -- $699, was $1,166

The Dell Latitude 3520 is a fairly reliable workhorse of a laptop while still being well-priced. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That makes it a little long in the tooth compared to some other models but it's a robust design as you'd expect from one of the best laptop brands. A 15.6-inch HD screen only offers a 1366 x 768 resolution but that helps keep battery life high with ExpressCharge helping you get to 80% in an hour. Intelligent audio helps enhance audio quality while on calls and there's ExpressConnect which helps you connect to the strongest access points in your office. A numeric keypad rounds off the useful set of features.

Read more
Dell XPS 17 laptop just got a massive price cut to match its size
A Dell XPS 17 laptop sits open on table.

Dell continues to offer some of the best laptop deals around with a sizeable discount on the Dell XPS 17. Ordinarily priced at $2,299, it's currently down to $1,749 so you save $550 on this excellent laptop. With all the hardware you could need for this price while neatly wrapped up in a stylish shell, it's a great bet for any business users who need to work effectively on the move. Snap it up now before the deal ends or keep reading while we tell you all about it.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17
The Dell XPS 17 is easily one of the best laptops you can buy today if you're in need of an extra sizeable screen. It has a 17-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 and 500 nits of brightness, yet it manages to pack that into a 15-inch size so you don't have as much bulk to carry around. Hardware-wise, it's powerful with a 12th-generation intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Besides being ideal for multitasking, it can even handle some gaming thanks to its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.

Read more