 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell’s Spring Sale Event knocks $250 off this popular 2-in-1 laptop

Aaron Mamiit
By
Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 7420 front angled view with keyboard folded under and showing display.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Dell is offering all kinds of laptop deals in its Spring Sale Event, and here’s on that you wouldn’t want to miss if you’re after performance and versatility — the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop for just $550. You’ll enjoy $250 in savings on the device’s original price of $800, but since this is one of Dell’s most popular products, we’re not sure how long stocks will last. If you want to get the 2-in-1 laptop for this cheap, you’ll need to hurry up with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop is capable of keeping up with your everyday tasks with its AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor and AMD Radeon Graphics. It’s also got 8GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need treats as a good starting point for laptops. Its performance won’t match up to the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops, but the device is more than enough for daily functions such as doing online research, making reports, and watching streaming content. The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop will have enough space for your apps and files in its 512GB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, you can start using it right away.

You’ll unlock the true value of the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop once you start using its different forms. It’s a 2-in-1 laptop under the convertible category, which our laptop buying guide describes as a device that can transform from laptop mode to tablet mode by folding the display all the way back and under its keyboard. This is possible through the 360-degree hinges that connect the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop’s 14-inch Full HD+ touchscreen to its body. You’ll be able to easily switch between laptop, tablet, media, and tent modes, depending on what the situation calls for.

Related

Dell’s $250 discount for the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop isn’t just one of the top offers in its Spring Sale Event, as it’s also one of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals in the market right now. Instead of $800, you’ll only be paying $550 for this amazing device, but you have to act fast if you want to get it for this cheap. That’s because we’re sure the offer is drawing a lot of attention, so before stocks run out, complete your purchase of the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor

Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with tech ever since. A gamer at heart, Aaron believes that while the tech industry is often dealing with side quests and boss fights, it always remains on track with the mission to save the world.

Save $120 on this Dell desktop PC with 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD
dell inspiron desktop deal april 2023 pc lifestyle

One of the better desktop computer deals around is over at Dell. Today, you can buy its new Dell Inspiron Desktop PC for $850 instead of $970. The $120 saving is an important one on a system that embraces the latest 13th-generation Intel Core processors so we'd recommend you check it out. Read on while we tell you what you need to know about this desktop that could be perfect for you.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron Desktop PC
The Dell Inspiron Desktop PC offers a lot of great hardware for the price. It has the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor to help with all your productivity-based needs. It also has 16GB of memory to further help when multitasking and juggling multiple apps. 512GB of SSD storage means you'll have no trouble finding room for all your most valuable files. Surprisingly for a business-style desktop, it also has a dedicated graphics card in the form of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 1660 SUPER with 6GB of VRAM. While we wouldn't recommend this system for a huge amount of gaming, it does mean you'll be able to enjoy games like World of Warcraft or Fortnite without any trouble. It's good to have the option here.

Read more
This Dell gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is $450 off right now
dell g15 gaming laptop deal april 2023 render

Predictably, Dell has one of the more appealing gaming laptop deals at the moment with a huge $450 off the regular price of the Dell G15 gaming laptop. Ideally suited for anyone who wants to be able to game on the move or has limited space at home for a full gaming setup, it's sure to be a hit with many. Let's take a look at what makes it so attractive.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop
As one of the best laptop brands, Dell also knows how to produce great gaming laptops. With the Dell G15 gaming laptop, you get an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor along with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. The latter is particularly good to see in a gaming rig as more and more games take up a lot of hard drive space. For the graphics card, there's an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 6GB of dedicated VRAM. It's a reliable GPU in this price range so you'll easily be able to play all your favorites. There's also a 15.6-inch full HD screen with a 165Hz refresh rate so you won't have any issues with motion blur. There are also anti-glare properties, 300 nits of brightness, and narrow borders so it looks good.

Read more
LG’s ultra thin, lightweight 17-inch Gram laptop is $400 off today
Working on an LG Gram 17 laptop while out in nature.

Many of the best laptops focus exclusively on delivering performance, but if you’re looking for a versatile, do-all laptop you should consider this deal on the 17-inch LG Gram laptop. Currently you can grab an LG Gram for $1,600, which is an impressive $400 savings from its regular price of $2,000. It’s well spec’d even at this price point, and it’s one of the thinnest large laptops you’ll come across. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Why you should buy the 17-inch LG Gram laptop
While laptops like the MacBook Pro tend to dominate the headlines when it comes to laptops, there are a lot of great laptops out there that can suit most people’s needs at a much better price point. The LG Gram 17 is one of those. It offers plenty of screen real estate with a 17-inch display that checks in at QHD resolution, which is right in between Full HD and 4K. This makes it good for taking in entertainment, but the display is also non-reflective, which makes this a great laptop to work on anywhere, even if you don’t have control of the lighting around you. It comes with Windows 11 pre-installed, so it’s ready to jump into your work day with you right out of the box.

Read more