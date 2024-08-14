 Skip to main content
Need a cheap 2-in-1 laptop for back to school? This Dell is $250 off

For one of the best value laptop deals around, take a look at what Dell has to offer. Right now, you can buy a Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop for $480 meaning you’re saving $250 off the regular price of $730. It’s a great system for anyone who can’t decide between buying a tablet or a laptop, as you get the benefits of both. One of the better 2-in-1 laptop deals around for students heading back to class, we’re here to tell you all about it before you commit to the buy button. Grab a seat, preferably a comfy one, take a seat, and let’s get started.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop

Dell is one of the best laptop brands for pretty much everyone. It makes powerful high-end laptops along with more budget-friendly models for students like the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1. With this particular model, you get an AMD Ryzen 5 8640HS processor, 8GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. The memory is a little on the low side but it’s fine for most students’ needs.

As with all the best 2-in-1 laptops, the highlight here is the 14-inch full HD+ touchscreen with 1920 x 1200 resolution and a 360-degree hinge. Due to the hinge, you can easily rotate it so you can use the laptop as a tablet or opt to use it in presentation mode so a few of you can easily gather around and see what’s unfolding — whether that’s a show or something work-related.

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 isn’t one of the best laptops you can buy exactly, but it’s still rich in features. Its ExpressCharge feature means you can get to 80% battery life in just 60 minutes, while the full HD webcam has AI noise reduction and AI-enabled auto framing so it moves with you. There’s also sound with Dolby Atmos support which is useful so it’s a solid all-rounder for the price. You can easily use it for work throughout the day before relaxing with a movie or calling a friend in your downtime.

Normally costing $730, the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is currently down to $480 at Dell right now. A chunky discount of $250 off, this is the ideal time to buy for anyone imminently heading back to school and needing to get more organized.

