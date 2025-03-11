This Dell 2-in-1 laptop is nearly half-price after a $450 discount

If you can’t decide between laptop deals and tablet deals for your next device, you can actually get the best of both worlds with the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop. It’s an even more attractive option right now because it’s $450 off as part of a clearance sale from Dell, which nearly halves its price from $950 to just $500. We’re not sure how long stocks will remain available for this versatile machine, so if you want to take advantage of this offer, we highly recommend completing your transaction as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop

The Dell Inspiron 14 7440 is the Intel-powered version of the Dell Inspiron 14 7445, with this 2-in-1 laptop running on the Intel Core 7 150U processor, integrated Intel Graphics, and 16GB of RAM that’s on the level of top-tier machines, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. With these specifications, you won’t have any trouble handling all of your daily tasks for work or school, such as doing online research, building reports, and creating presentations. With Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, you can start using the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop right after unboxing it, and it comes with a fingerprint reader for security.

The versatility of the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop comes from the 360-degree hinges that attach its 14-inch Full HD+ touchscreen to its body. From laptop mode, you can transform it into tablet mode by folding the display all the way back to below the keyboard. You also have other options — tent mode for presenting to other people, and media mode for watching streaming content without any distractions.

