This popular 2-in-1 laptop is $200 off in Dell’s rival Prime Day sale

Amazon’s Prime Day deals are back through Prime Big Deal Days 2023, which is a great thing for shoppers because that means other retailers are also slashing prices in order to keep up. The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop is one of the devices affected by this, as its price is down to $500 following a $200 discount from Dell on its sticker price of $700. Given its popularity, we’re not sure how long stocks will remain available, so you’ll have to make the purchase right now if you want to take advantage of this bargain.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop is an extremely versatile device because it combines the utility of a laptop’s keyboard and the convenience of a tablet’s touchscreen, according to our laptop buying guide‘s description of 2-in-1 laptops. The 360-degree hinges that connect its 14-inch Full HD+ touchscreen to its body will allow you to easily switch between clamshell mode, media mode, tent mode, and tablet mode, depending what you need at any given time.

The versatility won’t matter if performance is subpar, but fortunately, that’s not the case with the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop. It’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which are more than enough for daily activities such as carrying out online research, building reports, and watching streaming shows. The device also offers plenty of space for your files on its 512GB SSD, which ships with Windows 11 Home. If you’re going to be making video calls and joining online meetings, you’ll look and sound clear with the help of the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop’s Full HD webcam with a dual digital microphone array.

Dell’s own Prime Day laptop deals include a $200 discount for the popular Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop, which lowers its price to a more affordable $500 from $700 originally. We’ve got a feeling that there’s not much time left before stocks run out though. If you’re already looking forward to using the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop but you want to get it for cheaper than usual, you have no other choice than to proceed with the transaction immediately.

