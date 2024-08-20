Need a 2-in-1 laptop for back to school? This Dell is $200 off

To help make sure your child will have an excellent school year, you should think about getting them a new laptop — and better make it a 2-in-1. You can find many of these versatile devices in student laptop deals and back to school laptop deals, and here’s an offer that should catch your attention — the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop at $200 off from Dell, which reduces its price to $550 from its original price of $750. If you want to make sure that you pocket the savings, and that you get it delivered before school starts, we highly recommend completing your purchase of it immediately.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop

The specifications of the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop make it capable of handling all kinds of schoolwork, such as doing online research, creating reports, and building presentations. It’s equipped with the Intel Core 5 120U processor, integrated Intel Graphics, and 8GB of RAM — it’s not the fastest device out there, but it should be more than enough for students. The 2-in-1 laptop ships with Windows 11 Home, which should be a familiar operating system for most people, and a 512GB SSD that will provide ample storage space for all of the files that are needed for the school year.

Enhancing the value of the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop is its ability to transform from laptop mode to tablet mode through the 360-degree hinges that connect its body to its 14-inch display with Full HD+ resolution. Whether it makes more sense to use the keyboard or the touchscreen, you can easily switch between the forms of the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop.

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop is on sale from Dell with a $200 discount that makes it more affordable at only $550, from a sticker price of $750. Among all of the 2-in-1 laptop deals that are available right now, this is one of the top offers for students, but you’re going to have to hurry in pushing forward with your transaction for it because its price may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow. Finish your purchase of the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop quickly, as it would be a shame to miss out on the savings.