This Dell laptop is $230 today — Why you should buy it

If you’ve been checking out laptop deals looking for a bargain, we’ve found one. One of the best Dell laptop deals for anyone on a tight budget, including students or someone who just needs a laptop to use occasionally, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is just $230 right now from Dell. Normally priced at $300, you save $70, which really adds up with this kind of cheap deal. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth your time.

We’ll level with you — the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 isn’t one of the best laptops around when money is no object. However, if you need to keep costs down, you’re in luck. Thanks to it being made by one of the best laptop brands, you get to enjoy a well-made machine without having to spend a fortune. Essentially, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is perfectly aimed at students of all ages. In an increasingly digital world, even your kids need a laptop to be able to study and it’s likely you don’t want to spend a fortune (or tempt them with a high-end gaming laptop).

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 has all the basics. There’s an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, 128GB of SSD storage, plus a great screen. Thanks to all the best Dell laptops typically taking into account the minor details that soon add up, the 15.6-inch HD screen offers up anti-glare properties, narrow borders, as well as Dell’s Comfort View Low Blue Light Software Solution to cut down on harmful blue light emissions. That means your kids (or you) can use the laptop for much longer without worrying about eye strain.

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 also looks out for your wrists. It has a lift hinge that raises the laptop to a more ergonomic angle so you get to type in more comfort than with the average laptop. The keycaps involved are 6.4% larger than before, plus there’s a large touchpad so it’s easy to use this laptop for extended periods of time.

Designed with comfort and ease in mind while keeping costs low, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is a perfect entry-point device. Reminding us all that you don’t need to spend a fortune on a Windows-based laptop, you’ll be impressed at how much easier it makes work or study. Normally priced at $300, it’s down to just $230 for a limited time only, saving you $70 in the process.

