 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This laptop is $229 in Dell’s Memorial Day sale, and it’s selling fast

Jennifer Allen
By

If you’ve been waiting for cheap laptop deals this Memorial Day, you’ll appreciate what Dell has to offer. Today, you can buy the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop for just $230 saving you $100 off the regular price of $330. While this isn’t a laptop for anyone in need of high performance, if you simply want to be able to type up some documents on the move or browse the internet in a more convenient way than your phone can offer, this will suffice. The deal is already very popular with a limited stock allocation meaning we can’t see this sticking around for much longer. Either hit the buy button immediately or take a moment to read what else we have to say about it.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15

As one of the best laptop brands out there, Dell knows how to offer good value for money. Here, you get an Intel Pentium Silver processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. None of that is remarkable but it’ll enable you to use Windows 11 Home in S mode, plus you’ll be fine for typing documents or web browsing. It also has a 15.6-inch HD screen with anti-glare properties and an LED-backlit screen.

Refreshingly, there are also roomy keycaps on the keyboard, a spacious touchpad, and a numeric keypad if you need to enter lots of figures quickly. Adding to its reputation as one of the best budget laptops, there’s also a lift hinge so you can enjoy a more comfortable typing angle as you work. For safety, the bottom of the laptop also has tiny rubber feet and bumpers on the hinge to cut down the risk of skidding, while also providing better stability when on a hard surface.

Related

That also makes the Dell Inspiron 15 a great laptop for anyone looking for a device for their child or for taking to class. It’s more robust than you’d expect without costing much either.

Usually priced at $330, the Dell Inspiron 15 is down to $230 at Dell this Memorial Day. There’s a limited amount of stock available at this price and it’s already highly popular. If you want this laptop, you’ll need to be quick to tap the buy button below. Don’t miss out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
There’s an HP gaming PC for $530 in Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale
The HP Victus 15L gaming PC on a desk.

If you've been thinking about dipping your toes in modern PC gaming but you'd like to start with a budget gaming desktop, look no further than the HP Victus 15L, which is available from Best Buy's Memorial Day sale with a $200 discount. From its original price of $730, you'll only have to pay $530 for this gaming PC. However, you need to act fast with your purchase -- there's a few days left until the holiday itself, but we're not sure if stocks will last until then.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop
The HP Victus 15L gaming desktop, with its 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM, isn't as powerful as the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming PCs. However, it meets the minimum system requirements for some of today's best free-to-play games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, DOTA 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Valorant, especially if you're willing to scale down the graphics settings a notch to ensure smooth performance. As a starter gaming desktop, you won't be limited with the titles that you can play on the HP Victus 15L, and when you feel the need for an upgrade, you can easily swap out its components for more advanced ones as that's one of the advantages of a gaming PC over a gaming laptop.

Read more
Razer Memorial Day sale brings huge savings on gaming laptops
The Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop with RGB lighting on the background.

If you're looking for the best gaming laptop deals, it's worth checking out what Razer has to offer when you buy direct. It has a huge Memorial Day sale going on at the moment with up to 40% off some great gaming laptops, as well as big discounts on accessories too. With so many deals going on, we recommend hitting the button below to see what's out there at Razer. There are a lot of different laptops with varying specs and you're going to know what works for you and your budget best. However, we've also taken a little time to pick out some of our highlights, as well as looked at what accessories are on sale. Read on if you need a little guidance before you dip in for yourself.

What to shop for in the Razer Memorial Day sale
Razer is one of the best laptop brands for gamers so -- of course -- check out its gaming laptop offerings. Topping our list of the best gaming laptops is the Razer Blade 14 and you guessed it -- it's in the sale. There are a few different Razer Blade 14s in the sale but our favorite is the with a QHD display. It's currently 34% off so instead of costing $3,500, it's down to $2,300. It has an AMD Ryzen 6900HX processor along with a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage space. We adore its 14-inch QHD screen with 165Hz refresh rate, too as the 2560 x 1440 resolution will look great on this sized screen.

Read more
Memorial Day sales knock $600 off this Asus gaming laptop
asus rog strix g15 deal best buy may 2023 advantage edition promotional render

Looking for gaming laptop deals? Best Buy has one of the best of the bunch with $600 off the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition gaming laptop. Usually priced at $1,700, it's down to $1,100 for a limited time only making this one of the more tempting laptop deals around. If you're looking for a stylish and powerful gaming laptop, you can't go wrong here. Either hit the buy button or keep reading while we tell you more about it.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
Asus has made some of the best gaming laptops over the years. Known to be one of the best laptop brands, that's reflected in the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition. It has a powerful AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX processor which is supported by 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, there's a Radeon RX 6800M graphics card with 12GB of dedicated VRAM to help ensure you can play the latest games without an issue. The screen is a delight too with a 15.6-inch QHD display with 165Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB color gamut for fantastic color and clarity.

Read more