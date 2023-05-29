If you’ve been waiting for cheap laptop deals this Memorial Day, you’ll appreciate what Dell has to offer. Today, you can buy the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop for just $230 saving you $100 off the regular price of $330. While this isn’t a laptop for anyone in need of high performance, if you simply want to be able to type up some documents on the move or browse the internet in a more convenient way than your phone can offer, this will suffice. The deal is already very popular with a limited stock allocation meaning we can’t see this sticking around for much longer. Either hit the buy button immediately or take a moment to read what else we have to say about it.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15

As one of the best laptop brands out there, Dell knows how to offer good value for money. Here, you get an Intel Pentium Silver processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. None of that is remarkable but it’ll enable you to use Windows 11 Home in S mode, plus you’ll be fine for typing documents or web browsing. It also has a 15.6-inch HD screen with anti-glare properties and an LED-backlit screen.

Refreshingly, there are also roomy keycaps on the keyboard, a spacious touchpad, and a numeric keypad if you need to enter lots of figures quickly. Adding to its reputation as one of the best budget laptops, there’s also a lift hinge so you can enjoy a more comfortable typing angle as you work. For safety, the bottom of the laptop also has tiny rubber feet and bumpers on the hinge to cut down the risk of skidding, while also providing better stability when on a hard surface.

That also makes the Dell Inspiron 15 a great laptop for anyone looking for a device for their child or for taking to class. It’s more robust than you’d expect without costing much either.

Usually priced at $330, the Dell Inspiron 15 is down to $230 at Dell this Memorial Day. There’s a limited amount of stock available at this price and it’s already highly popular. If you want this laptop, you’ll need to be quick to tap the buy button below. Don’t miss out.

Editors' Recommendations