Don’t miss your chance to get this Dell laptop for $260

If you want a great budget laptop, this Dell Inspiron 15 is a solid option, and even though Black Friday might be officially over, there are still many great Black Friday deals you can take advantage of. While this configuration of the Inspiron 15 won’t win any awards, it’s going for a bargain-bin price of $260 from Dell, down from the original $320. That’s an incredibly low price for a laptop with these specs.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15

What’s impressive about this Dell Inspiron 15 configuration is the 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U CPU included, which we rarely see in the price bracket. It’s an entry-level desktop CPU, but it’s more than powerful enough to handle most productivity and day-to-day tasks, although it might struggle with any sort of editing work. Even so, it’s more than we’d expect, and the same goes for the 8GB of RAM you get included. While it’s true that Windows 11 does take up quite a lot of RAM, for this price, we’d more likely see 4GB of RAM with Windows 11 running in S mode, so it’s already a bit positive there.

As for the screen, it’s a 15-inch FHD panel that can hit a peak brightness of 250 nits, which isn’t powerful enough to overcome indirect sunlight, but it should be fine for most well-lit rooms. The 120Hz refresh rate is more impressive, and since there’s no graphics card in this, and even the i3 will struggle with casual gaming, it’s an interesting addition. For the most part, it will give you an overall better browsing experience and quality of life, like you might find on a high-end phone. The laptop also has a great battery life and only weighs 3.65 pounds, so it’s easy to carry around, and the 0.83-inch thickness makes it relatively easy to stick in a bag and take it around with you everywhere.

Overall, the Inspiron 15 is an excellent all-around budget laptop that has some impressive inclusions, such as the i3 processor and 120Hz refresh rate. Even so, the most impressive thing is the price tag; with the discount from Dell bringing it down to $260, it’s well worth grabbing. Of course, if you want something with a bit more power, it’s worth checking out our roundup of the remaining Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals.

