Don’t miss your chance to get this Dell laptop for $260

If you want a great budget laptop, this Dell Inspiron 15 is a solid option, and even though Black Friday might be officially over, there are still many great Black Friday deals you can take advantage of. While this configuration of the Inspiron 15 won’t win any awards, it’s going for a bargain-bin price of $260 from Dell, down from the original $320. That’s an incredibly low price for a laptop with these specs.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15

What’s impressive about this Dell Inspiron 15 configuration is the 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U CPU included, which we rarely see in the price bracket. It’s an entry-level desktop CPU, but it’s more than powerful enough to handle most productivity and day-to-day tasks, although it might struggle with any sort of editing work. Even so, it’s more than we’d expect, and the same goes for the 8GB of RAM you get included. While it’s true that Windows 11 does take up quite a lot of RAM, for this price, we’d more likely see 4GB of RAM with Windows 11 running in S mode, so it’s already a bit positive there.

As for the screen, it’s a 15-inch FHD panel that can hit a peak brightness of 250 nits, which isn’t powerful enough to overcome indirect sunlight, but it should be fine for most well-lit rooms. The 120Hz refresh rate is more impressive, and since there’s no graphics card in this, and even the i3 will struggle with casual gaming, it’s an interesting addition. For the most part, it will give you an overall better browsing experience and quality of life, like you might find on a high-end phone. The laptop also has a great battery life and only weighs 3.65 pounds, so it’s easy to carry around, and the 0.83-inch thickness makes it relatively easy to stick in a bag and take it around with you everywhere.

Overall, the Inspiron 15 is an excellent all-around budget laptop that has some impressive inclusions, such as the i3 processor and 120Hz refresh rate. Even so, the most impressive thing is the price tag; with the discount from Dell bringing it down to $260, it’s well worth grabbing. Of course, if you want something with a bit more power, it’s worth checking out our roundup of the remaining Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals.

Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
This MacBook Air is still at its Black Friday price of $750
Apple MacBook Air M1 open, on a table.

With the shopping holiday over, we're not sure how much time you've got left before this year's Black Friday deals get taken down. If you're looking for a last-minute purchase on a new MacBook, you may want to consider the Apple MacBook Air M1. The 256GB SSD model is originally priced at $1,000, but you can still get it from Best Buy with a $250 discount, so you'll only have to pay $750 for this powerful laptop. With most Apple Black Friday deals at risk of disappearing any moment, you're going to have to make the purchase for this device as soon as possible if you're interested in the savings.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Air M1
The Apple MacBook Air M1 was among the first devices that were released in late 2020 with Apple's M1 chip. However, despite its age, it remains on our list of the best MacBooks as a budget option with performance that's still pretty fast by today's standards. The M1 chip, combined with 8GB of RAM, an eight-core CPU, a seven-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine, creates a laptop that's capable of meeting most work and school needs. On top of all of that, the Apple MacBook Air M1 is simply stunning with its sleek design, rock-solid build quality, and bright and colorful 13.3-inch Retina display.

Read more
Best Black Friday Deals Still Available: Laptops, TVs, Apple
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Deals

Black Friday may be over, but there are plenty of fantastic Black Friday deals still available on everything from laptops and TVs to the PS5 and Nintendo Switch. We've also found a Keurig for $45, almost 50% off a KitchenAid Stand Mixer, and so much more. Join me as I sift through the remnants of the sales still happening at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and a host of other retailers, as well as the manufacturers themselves, to see what's left and what's worth buying. And if you don't see something you like, or missed out on a killer deal on Black Friday that's not around this weekend, it could come back on Cyber Monday. Let's dive in.
Best Black Friday TV Deals

48-inch LG A2 OLED 4K TV -- $550, was $1200
75-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV -- $580, was $750

Read more
VR headset Black Friday deals: Save on Meta Quest 2 and more
Best Black Friday Gaming Headset Deals

Virtual reality is a freely available technology, and if you’re looking to save some money there are several retailers offering Black Friday deals. You’ll find all sorts of virtual reality headsets available with Black Friday discounts, including the popular Meta Quest 2, which is among the best VR headsets on the market. It isn’t exactly a crowded market just yet, but that’s no reason to avoid jumping into the world of virtual reality, especially when there’s some Black Friday savings on the table. And just to say it one more time, it's Black Friday.
Best VR headset Black Friday deal
Meta Quest 2 — $250, was $300

Meta has been a major player in the new wave of virtual reality, and the Meta Quest 2 has been one of the most popular virtual reality headsets for several years. And while the Meta Quest 3 has been released, the Quest 2 still holds up when it comes to offering an immersive virtual experience. It has a super fast processor and a high resolution display. These keep the experience seamless and smooth, whether you’re playing virtual reality games or simply moving throughout the Metaverse.

Read more