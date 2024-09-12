Dell’s most popular student laptop is on sale for $280

As always, Dell is the home of some of the best laptop deals. Right now, you can buy a Dell Inspiron 15 for just $280. It usually costs $380 so you’re saving $100 off an already great value laptop. If you’ve been waiting for some of the cheapest Dell laptop deals around, this is your chance to grab one. It’s the ideal laptop for students on a tight budget. This deal is unlikely to stick around for long, so let’s take a quick look at what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15

Even when it comes to budget laptops, Dell is one of the best laptop brands around thanks to good build quality and well thought out design. With the Dell Inspiron 15, you get a 12th-generation Intel Core i3-1215U processor paired up with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The processor is a little dated and the memory a little low, but at this price, that seems fair.

What counts as a bigger highlight is the 512GB of SSD storage in a world where you still come across laptops with 256GB. Another highlight is the 15.6-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, anti-glare properties, and narrow borders. It only has 250 nits of brightness, which is a little on the low side for using in bright sunlight, but otherwise it’s a great screen for using at home, right down to its silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

There are other neat features to the Dell Inspiron 15 too. This includes roomy keycaps along with a spacious touchpad so it’s simple to use. The screen also utilizes ComfortView software to cut down on blue light emissions to make it comfier to use. The laptop has been through military-grade testing to ensure it’s reliable and durable. It offers USB 3.2 and 2.0 ports, as well as a HDMI 1.4 port. This laptop won’t be competing with the very best laptops, but it’s an inexpensive way of enjoying Windows 11 on the move, such as for taking to class.

The Dell Inspiron 15 normally costs $380, but today you can buy it for $280 at Dell. The $100 saving probably won’t be around for much longer, so check it out now if it’s the device you’re looking for. You won’t want to miss out.