Dell always seems to be one of the best laptop brands, and today you can save big on a Dell Inspiron laptop. The 15-inch Dell Inspiron model is currently going for just $300, which is a savings of $180 from its regular price of $480. This is a good laptop option if you’re searching the best laptops for college or if you’re hoping to land something comparable to the best budget laptops. Dell is including free shipping with a purchase as well.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15

The Dell Inspiron 15 laptop is an all-purpose laptop that can easily be put to good use by almost anyone. This build isn’t going to rank among the best laptops — it has modest specs that keep it closer to an entry-level laptop in terms of performance, but it still has enough to get most users through their day. It has an Intel processor and Intel graphics, and the solid state drive comes in at 512GB, which should be plenty to house all of your favorite software and apps. You’ll even have some storage space leftover for things like music and photo libraries should you need room for them.

And anything this Dell Inspiron laptop may be missing in terms of power it more than makes up for with its 15.6-inch display. It comes in at Full HD resolution and makes a good companion if you’re looking for a way to watch the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Max, and more. Comfort is another perk of this laptop. It has an ergonomic design that will make sitting in front of it for long stretches easy. It also has Dell’s ComfortView software, which reduces harmful blue light emissions and optimizes eye comfort for extended viewing. Also supporting you in long work days or study sessions is the Inspiron’s battery, which gets great life and charges quickly.

This Dell Inspiron 15 is going for just $300 at Dell right now, a rare price for a fully capable laptop. This is a savings of $180 from its regular price of $480, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations