 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 15-inch Dell laptop can be yours for $300 today with this deal

Andrew Morrisey
By

Dell always seems to be one of the best laptop brands, and today you can save big on a Dell Inspiron laptop. The 15-inch Dell Inspiron model is currently going for just $300, which is a savings of $180 from its regular price of $480. This is a good laptop option if you’re searching the best laptops for college or if you’re hoping to land something comparable to the best budget laptops. Dell is including free shipping with a purchase as well.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15

The Dell Inspiron 15 laptop is an all-purpose laptop that can easily be put to good use by almost anyone. This build isn’t going to rank among the best laptops — it has modest specs that keep it closer to an entry-level laptop in terms of performance, but it still has enough to get most users through their day. It has an Intel processor and Intel graphics, and the solid state drive comes in at 512GB, which should be plenty to house all of your favorite software and apps. You’ll even have some storage space leftover for things like music and photo libraries should you need room for them.

And anything this Dell Inspiron laptop may be missing in terms of power it more than makes up for with its 15.6-inch display. It comes in at Full HD resolution and makes a good companion if you’re looking for a way to watch the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Max, and more. Comfort is another perk of this laptop. It has an ergonomic design that will make sitting in front of it for long stretches easy. It also has Dell’s ComfortView software, which reduces harmful blue light emissions and optimizes eye comfort for extended viewing. Also supporting you in long work days or study sessions is the Inspiron’s battery, which gets great life and charges quickly.

Related

This Dell Inspiron 15 is going for just $300 at Dell right now, a rare price for a fully capable laptop. This is a savings of $180 from its regular price of $480, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
Need a cheap laptop? This Chromebook is $159 for 4th of July
HP Chromebook 14b sits on a desk.

Best Buy is embracing the 4th of July sales and has one of the best Chromebook deals around. Today, you can buy a HP 14-inch Chromebook for only $159 saving you $140 off the regular price of $299. If you're keen to own a basic but stylish Chromebook, this is your chance. Hit the buy button if you want to get straight to purchasing or read on while we break down what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the HP 14-inch Chromebook
The HP 14-inch Chromebook won't compete with the best Chromebooks. It's pretty basic stuff but it's fine if you simply need a laptop for taking to class or for typing up some documents. It has an Intel Celeron processor along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. None of that is particularly remarkable but the thing with Chromebooks is that you're primarily using them to access cloud-based apps like Google Docs or Google Sheets. Its 14-inch HD screen looks fine for the price with micro-edge bezels and anti-glare properties to help make it look better in different lighting situations.

Read more
This 3D printer can be yours for $210 in the 4th of July sales
monoprice mp10 3d printer deal july 2023 lifestyle

If you're not sure how 3D printers work, you're in luck because most modern 3D printers don't need you to have a deep knowledge or understanding of the industry and make the whole process as easy as pressing a button. While the Monoprice MP10 isn't the latest and greatest in automation, it has many great features that make life easier. Even better, Monoprice has discounted the MP10 down to $210, rather than the usual $350, which is a whopping $140 discount, and well worth considering during this 4th of July sale.

Why you should buy the Monoprice MP10 3D Printer
The 300mm x 300mm x 400mm of the Monoprice MP10 is surprisingly large, especially compared to some of the best 3d Printers on the market, so it's already doing a good job out of the gate. It also comes pre-assembled and is easy to set up, so if you're a 3D printing novice, you won't have to mess around with wires too much. If you aren't a novice, then you know the excruciating pain of dealing with a power outage when 3D printing and you'll be happy to know that the MP10 includes a resume function. The resume function even includes a filament sensor that stops the print if it senses the filament has run out, which is also a pretty amazing feature for such a budget-friendly printer.

Read more
Lenovo 4th of July sale means savings on laptops and gaming PCs
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i on a desktop surface outside.

As one of the best laptop brands around, it's always worth seeing what laptop deals Lenovo has going on right now. For part of its 4th of July sales, Lenovo has some great discounts on all kinds of tech including laptops and gaming laptops. The company is seeing it as its Black Friday in July sale so you know that sounds promising. With so much out there, it's a smart move to hit the button below and see what's there for yourself. Alternatively, keep reading and we'll take you through a couple of our favorite highlights to help you figure out what to buy. Remember -- Lenovo is a little cheeky with its estimated value system instead of using an MSRP so rely on the discounted price being good to enjoy a sweet discount.

What to shop for in the Lenovo 4th of July sale
One of the cheapest deals around is the

Read more