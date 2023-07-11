 Skip to main content
Quick — This Dell laptop just had its price slashed to $250

Noah McGraw
By

Sometimes you just need a nice, cheap laptop. Dell is a great place to look. Not only do they make quality machines in the low-budget price range, they also have frequent sales. Right now Dell is trying to compete with Prime Day laptop deals, so they’re having extra sales. If you’re looking for something cheap, this Inspiron 15 laptop is down to just $250 after an $80. Grab it before July 13, when both this sale and Prime Day end. Read more about this laptop below, or check it out yourself with the big red button.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15

The Inspiron 15 is a strong, sturdy laptop, but it’s definitely in the budget category. If you’re looking for something to render video files or play games (besides Minesweeper), you should check out some of the other best laptops out there. But if you’re looking to save a lot of money and get a quality machine for writing essays, streaming movies, and browsing social media, the Inspiron 15 is a great bet.

The Inspiron 15 has a 15.6-inch HD display. The screen resolution only gets up to 720p, so you’ll want to hook it up to a larger screen if you’re watching a blockbuster movie. The display does have a 60Hz refresh rate, so your mouse movements will feel smooth and natural. It’s packing an Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor and an Intel UHD graphics card, which are standard for budget laptops. They won’t handle heavy processes well, but they’ll efficiently tackle simple programs like the Microsoft Office Suite. This model comes with 4GB of RAM, which is enough to handle one significant program at a time. It also has 128GB of memory, so we’d recommend getting a cloud storage service for saving anything bigger than a Word document. It has a 720p webcam, so you can us it to connect with family or participate in online classes.

Dell is trying to muscle in on Prime Day deals with this cheap laptop. Grab the Inspiron 15 while it’s only $250 and save $80. This is on Dell’s site, but it’s still only lasting as long as Prime Day deals do. Grab it on July 11 or 12, it will be gone by Thursday!

