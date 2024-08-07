 Skip to main content
Dell’s (cheaper) version of the iMac is on sale today

Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One
Standard desktop computer deals can be very useful, but how about a space saving and stylish alternative to an iMac? That’s what Dell is offering right now with a hefty discount on the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One. Usually priced at $650, it’s down to $550 for a limited time only. It’s an ideal option if you want an iMac style setup with everything built into the monitor, but you prefer Windows over macOS. Keen to learn more? Let’s dive in.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One

Check out our look at the best all-in-one computers and you’ll see a lot of Apple iMacs, however, Dell is also a key part of the field too. The Apple iMac M3 may be more powerful and potentially better looking, but if you need to keep costs down, you’ll be delighted with the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One. More importantly, if you prefer using Windows, you’ll much prefer using Dell’s option.

With this particular spec, the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One has an AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor, 8GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. Memory is a little on the low side but everything else is fairly good for the price tag. It’s all contained behind the super stylish 23.8-inch full HD screen. Said screen has a resolution of 1920 x 1080, anti-glare properties, and it uses InfinityEdge technology to ensure that there are few bezels to look at. It also has 99% sRGB coverage and blue light reducing ComfortView Plus support. The system also comes with a keyboard and mouse so you’re all set straight out of the box.

The Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One blends into your home nicely because you can even use it as a Bluetooth speaker. Just connect your mobile device or similar to it via Bluetooth, and you can listen to music or podcasts via the desktop. It’s also designed with video calls in mind thanks to its full HD pop-up camera which has Wide Dynamic Range so you look clear at all times. None of this is quite as high-end as an iMac — but neither is the price. Instead, you’re getting a similar design without spending anywhere near as much.

Appealing in so many ways, the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One usually costs $650. Right now, you can buy it from Dell for $550 so you save $100 off the regular price. This is a good price for what it has to offer. If you’re short on space or want a sweet setup for your home office, check it out now before the deal ends soon.

