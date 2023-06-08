This Dell all-in-one PC is down to $550 in its summer sale

If you’ve had your eyes on the Apple iMac but it’s too expensive, here’s a more affordable alternative — the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One PC. It’s currently even cheaper because of Dell’s ongoing summer sale, which slashes the desktop computer’s price by $100 to just $550, from $650 originally. There’s no telling how much time is left for you to take advantage of the offer though, so buy it now while you can because tomorrow may already be too late.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One PC

While its larger counterpart, the Dell Inspiron 27, is the one that’s featured in our roundup of the best all-in-one computers, you’ll be getting a similar experience with the Dell Inspiron 24. The screen may be smaller at 23.8 inches, but with Full HD resolution and an InfinityEdge design with nearly no bezels on three sides, you’ll be fully immersed when you’re browsing the internet or watching streaming content. The desktop computer also has built-in speakers to make it a complete entertainment device, and you can even use it as a Bluetooth speaker for your mobile devices.

One of the main reasons for buying an all-in-one PC is the space that it saves because the monitor is combined with the CPU, which also almost completely eliminates cables if you go with a wireless mouse and keyboard. You’ll enjoy this benefit with the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One PC, but it doesn’t sacrifice performance for this perk because it’s powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. It’s also got Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 256GB SSD, so it’s ready for use right after you unbox it and boot it up.

The Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One PC is a much cheaper option compared to Apple’s iMac, but it can definitely get the job done at half the cost. It’s even more affordable right now due to a $100 discount from Dell’s summer sale, pulling its price down to $550 from $650. This is one of the top desktop computer deals that you can shop right now, so we don’t expect the offer to last long. Complete the transaction immediately to secure your own Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One PC for this lowered price.

