Dell just slashed the price of this all-in-one PC to $650

Aaron Mamiit
By

Are you growing frustrated by all the cables that are cluttering up your computer setup? You can solve this problem by upgrading to the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One PC. It’s already a steal for its original price of $880, so it’s an even better purchase because Dell has slashed its price by $230 to a more affordable $650. Most desktop computer deals don’t last long because of the high demand for dependable PCs, and we expect this one to be gone soon as well.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One PC

The best all-in-one computers have one important thing in common — they give you everything that you need for your home office in a single package. That’s the same benefit that you’ll enjoy with the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One PC, which combines the CPU and display in one device so that you won’t have to invest in monitor deals separately. The all-in-one desktop computer is equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 12GB of RAM, which are more than enough for processes such as browsing the internet, creating reports, and watching streaming content. All of these can be done on its 23.8-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution, which displays bright colors and sharp details. The computer also has built-in speakers, which you can also use as a Bluetooth speaker by connecting your mobile device.

The Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One PC features a 256GB SSD as its boot drive and a 1TB SATA HDD for storage, and with Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can start installing the software that you need as soon as you turn on its power. The desktop computer also comes with a pop-up Full HD camera with Wide Dynamic Range, so you’ll look good whenever you join video calls and online meetings.

The Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One PC promises smooth performance and a clean workspace, for amazing value at its discounted price of $650 from Dell. That’s $230 in savings from its sticker price of $870, but we’re not sure how much time is left on the offer. If you think the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One PC is perfect for you, don’t hesitate to take advantage of the deal because it may no longer be there tomorrow.

