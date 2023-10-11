 Skip to main content
Dell 27-inch all-in-one PC just had its price slashed for Prime Day

With Amazon bringing back its Prime Day deals for Prime Big Deal Days 2023, other retailers have also rolled out their own offers to try to keep up with the competition. That’s a win for shoppers, who will be able to take advantage of bargains like the Dell Inspiron 27 All-in-One for just $700, following a $200 discount on its original price of $900. We’re not sure how long the all-in-one computer’s price will stay this like this though, so if you’re interested, you’re going to want to complete the purchase right away.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 27 All-in-One

An all-in-one computer has its display built directly into the unit so you won’t have to buy a monitor, as described by our guide on how to choose a computer. This is one of the benefits of the Dell Inspiron 27 All-in-One, which comes with a 27-inch screen that offers Full HD resolution. The device comes with the Dell Pro wireless keyboard and mouse, and whether you use these or your own wireless accessories, the only cable that you’ll need to deal with is the Dell Inspiron 27 All-in-One’s power cable, so your desk will be free from snaking wires.

The Dell Inspiron 27 All-in-One is included in our roundup of the best all-in-one computers as a solid budget choice, as you’ll be getting the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM for an affordable price. The device will also give you plenty of storage space on its 512GB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can already start using the Dell Inspiron 27 All-in-One right after unboxing and powering it on.

If the Dell Inspiron 27 All-in-One is a tantalizing prospect as your next desktop computer, it may be even more tempting right now because it’s available from Dell’s own Prime Day deals with a $200 discount. Instead of $900, it will be yours for just $700, which is an amazing price for this machine. You’ll have to act fast if you want to get the Dell Inspiron 27 All-in-One for much cheaper than usual though, as the offer may end sooner than you expect — add it to your cart and check out immediately.

