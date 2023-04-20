 Skip to main content
Save $120 on this Dell desktop PC with 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD

One of the better desktop computer deals around is over at Dell. Today, you can buy its new Dell Inspiron Desktop PC for $850 instead of $970. The $120 saving is an important one on a system that embraces the latest 13th-generation Intel Core processors so we’d recommend you check it out. Read on while we tell you what you need to know about this desktop that could be perfect for you.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron Desktop PC

The Dell Inspiron Desktop PC offers a lot of great hardware for the price. It has the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor to help with all your productivity-based needs. It also has 16GB of memory to further help when multitasking and juggling multiple apps. 512GB of SSD storage means you’ll have no trouble finding room for all your most valuable files. Surprisingly for a business-style desktop, it also has a dedicated graphics card in the form of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 1660 SUPER with 6GB of VRAM. While we wouldn’t recommend this system for a huge amount of gaming, it does mean you’ll be able to enjoy games like World of Warcraft or Fortnite without any trouble. It’s good to have the option here.

Demonstrating its pedigree as one of the best desktop computers, the Dell Inspiron Desktop PC looks great too with a 14.7L chassis that is compact and will fit easily into mostly anywhere in your home. The chassis has all the key connections too with Wi-Fi 6 support, support for up to three full HD monitors or one 4K monitor, and plenty of USB ports too. If you’re looking to set up your home office better, all you really need to do is buy this and add on one of the best monitors. For the saving involved here, that monitor just turned even cheaper. Don’t forget — you can even indulge in some light gaming with the dedicated graphics card.

The Dell Inspiron Desktop PC is usually priced at $970 but right now, it’s down to $850 at Dell. A saving of $120 is great to see on such a new desktop computer that includes the latest generation of Intel Core processors. If you’re in need of a home office refresh, this could be the one for you.

