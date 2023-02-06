Latest Dell sale sees must-have laptops starting from $380

Dell is always a great place to look for laptop deals and with so many available right now, we thought we’d help you out. We’ve highlighted the absolute best Dell laptop deals going on right now as part of its sale. These include budget buys for students and those who just need something highly affordable, right up to gaming laptops and high-end productivity powerhouses. Whatever your budget or set of requirements, there’s something here for you. Read on while we take you through all the best Dell deals right now.

Dell Inspiron 15 — $380, was $450

The Dell Inspiron 15 is one of the best budget laptops around so it’s perfect for a college student or someone on a tight budget who still needs to get work done on the move. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That’s basic stuff but exactly what you need to be able to use Windows 11 Home in S mode. We’re big fans of the inclusion of a 15.6-inch full HD display with an LED backlight, narrow borders, and the means in which to reduce blue light emissions. Such attention to detail continues elsewhere as the Dell Inspiron 15 also has a numeric keypad, 6.4% larger keycaps than the previous model, and a spacious touchpad so it’s easier to work on. A lift hinge means you can raise your device to a more ergonomic level too for added comfort.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop — $550, was $800

As one of the best laptop brands, Dell knows how to innovate while keeping costs down. That’s why the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is so well-priced while offering lots of functionality. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The latter is great to see as you have plenty of room to store all your most valuable files without any hassle. The killer feature is its 14-inch full HD touchscreen so you can move it into tent mode or presentation mode, as well as use it as a tablet. It even has pen support if you want to sketch out a design with a stylus rather than your finger. A 14% larger touchpad along with an aspect ratio 5.6% larger than a standard 14-inch display all add up to make the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 a well-designed system at a great price.

Dell G15 gaming laptop — $650, was $850

Gaming laptop deals can help you get a lot more for your money as this Dell G15 gaming laptop demonstrates. For the price, you get a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. We really wish there was more storage but if you only play a couple of games regularly, this will still do the job well. For the graphics card, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 which will work well enough with the latest games if you don’t mind tweaking quality and detail levels. A 15.6-inch full HD screen looks great thanks to anti-glare properties and it also has a high refresh rate of 120Hz so it can handle motion blur, even when the game you’re playing is extra fast. An Alienware-inspired thermal design keeps things cool no matter what you’re playing, while there’s always a turbo boost button for when you need a bit of extra power as you play. It may not be one of the best gaming laptops but at this price, you won’t complain.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 — $1,100, was $1,200

This may be one of the more modest 2-in-1 laptop deals around but the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is a powerful and highly versatile system. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Best of all is its 13-inch 3K screen with a fantastic resolution of 2880 x 1920 and 500 nits of brightness. It’s also a touchscreen with a 360-degree hinge making it simple to switch over to sketching out a design on the laptop in tablet mode or opt to showcase a presentation too. The system also has a great keyboard with larger keycaps, a spacious touchpad, and backlit keys so it’s excellent to use at all times.

Dell XPS 17 — $1,650, was $1,950

One of the best laptops you can buy right now, the Dell XPS 17 is a delight to use in every way. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Aimed at making your working life even more productive, its 17-inch full HD screen gives you plenty more space to juggle windows and work more effectively. It also offers 500 nits of brightness so it’s well-suited for use outdoors while anti-glare properties further help here. Impressively, it all fits into a 15-inch form factor so it’s more portable than you’d think. Robust in every way as well as powerful, the Dell XPS 17 is ideal for content creators who are serious about what they do.

