Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

One of Dell’s best business laptops is 50% off for Black Friday

Aaron Mamiit
By
Dell Latitude 3420 on a desk hooked up to a monitor.
Dell

If you’re looking at Black Friday deals for a business laptop that will be able to keep up with your daily workload, we’re recommending the Dell Latitude 3540. It’s currently available from Dell at 50% off, which slashes its original price of $1,678 to a more affordable $839. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested though, because Black Friday laptop deals for dependable devices like this one never last long. Proceed with the transaction now to lock in the $839 in savings.

Why you should buy the Dell Latitude 3540

The Dell Latitude 3540 is a powerful business laptop that will be able to handle multitasking between apps and demanding processes with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, combined with 16GB of RAM that’s on the level of top-tier machines, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. It may not be as fast as the best laptops that are designed for multimedia editing or high-end gaming, but it’s more than enough as a work companion that will never let you down.

The 15.6-inch Full HD screen of the Dell Latitude 3540 will give you a sharp and detailed look at your projects, but it also makes it an excellent entertainment device for watching streaming shows during your break times. The laptop is also equipped with a 256GB SSD that will have enough space for your files, and with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, you’ll be able to maximize the operating system’s capabilities.

Don't Miss:

There’s a good chance that the Dell Latitude 3540 is the business laptop that you’ve been searching for, and if you act fast, you can get it with a 50% discount from Dell Black Friday deals. You’ll only have to pay $839 for this reliable machine, down from $1,678, but you need to buy it right now. If you were planning to wait until the last minute of the shopping holiday in case its price goes lower, we’re telling you that’s a bad idea because stocks may be gone by then, and we’re not sure if you’ll get another chance on Cyber Monday. If you want the Dell Latitude 3540 as your next laptop, you should complete the transaction as soon as possible.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
