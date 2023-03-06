If you’ve been checking out laptop deals and waiting for a huge saving, this Dell deal may be the one for you. Over at Dell, you can buy the Dell Latitude 5320 laptop for $649. Normally priced at $2,195, you’re saving $1,546 by doing so today making this one of the biggest Dell laptop deals around. Well-suited for anyone working on the move or using their home office well, let’s take a quick look at why it could be your next laptop. It’s a limited-time-only offer as you’d expect for something that’s 70% off so be quick if you decide it’s for you.

Why you should buy the Dell Latitude 5320 laptop

Dell is one of the best laptop brands around so you’re immediately onto a good thing here. This laptop has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. We’re delighted to see 16GB of memory for multitasking prowess but some users may long for more storage space. Still, there are some very neat features that make this appealing for anyone considering one of the best business laptops but that needs to keep costs down. This includes a fingerprint reader to keep your information safer than if you relied solely on passwords. There’s also a contactless SmartCard reader, NFC support, and Thunderbolt 4 ports.

This is the kind of spec that doesn’t quite align with the best laptops but business users will appreciate its focus. For instance, the Dell Latitude 5320 also has intelligent audio so it enhances your audio quality and reduces background noise accordingly, so you get a better experience on video calls. Its 13-inch display has narrow bezels, a camera shutter for privacy, along with a low blue light solution so you can work for longer without the risk of eye strain. The system also runs Windows 11 Pro so you get additional security compared to the Home version.

Normally priced at $2,195, the Dell Latitude 5320 is down to a much more reasonable $649 for a limited time only. A huge discount of $1,546, this is the ideal time to buy a new business laptop for less than you would expect. Buy it now before the deal ends soon.

