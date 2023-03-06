 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Dell business laptop is somehow $1,546 off right now

Jennifer Allen
By
The Dell Latitude 5320 Business Laptop on a white background.

If you’ve been checking out laptop deals and waiting for a huge saving, this Dell deal may be the one for you. Over at Dell, you can buy the Dell Latitude 5320 laptop for $649. Normally priced at $2,195, you’re saving $1,546 by doing so today making this one of the biggest Dell laptop deals around. Well-suited for anyone working on the move or using their home office well, let’s take a quick look at why it could be your next laptop. It’s a limited-time-only offer as you’d expect for something that’s 70% off so be quick if you decide it’s for you.

Why you should buy the Dell Latitude 5320 laptop

Dell is one of the best laptop brands around so you’re immediately onto a good thing here. This laptop has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. We’re delighted to see 16GB of memory for multitasking prowess but some users may long for more storage space. Still, there are some very neat features that make this appealing for anyone considering one of the best business laptops but that needs to keep costs down. This includes a fingerprint reader to keep your information safer than if you relied solely on passwords. There’s also a contactless SmartCard reader, NFC support, and Thunderbolt 4 ports.

This is the kind of spec that doesn’t quite align with the best laptops but business users will appreciate its focus. For instance, the Dell Latitude 5320 also has intelligent audio so it enhances your audio quality and reduces background noise accordingly, so you get a better experience on video calls. Its 13-inch display has narrow bezels, a camera shutter for privacy, along with a low blue light solution so you can work for longer without the risk of eye strain. The system also runs Windows 11 Pro so you get additional security compared to the Home version.

Related

Normally priced at $2,195, the Dell Latitude 5320 is down to a much more reasonable $649 for a limited time only. A huge discount of $1,546, this is the ideal time to buy a new business laptop for less than you would expect. Buy it now before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Get tax-ready with QuickBooks: Save 50% on your first 3 months
Briley Kenney
By Briley Kenney
March 4, 2023 9:00AM
A laptop sits open with Quickbooks software running on the screen.

If you're running a small business, you know how important it is to save a few bucks everywhere you can. You also know how important it is to have simple, fast, reliable accounting software. Big businesses and organizations tend to hire an accountant -- or team of accountants -- just to handle taxes and payroll, but unfortunately, that's not an accessible option for every venture, especially small businesses. By now, you've probably heard the alternative, which calls for using one of the best tax software options, or something like Intuit's QuickBooks Online.

As with any kind of business venture, QuickBooks Online is definitely where you want to be. It's comprehensive, with support for payroll, income and expenses, taxes, and much more. Perhaps you already know that and have just found it's too expensive for your tastes? There's a silver lining here. For a limited time, when you buy any QuickBooks Online plan, you'll get 50% off for 3 months. That drops the price of each of the tiers considerably, but also you'll get access to the free guided setup that will walk you through everything you need to do. It's just in time for tax season, and to get you get all prepped to file with minimal infractions.

Read more
Hurry — this Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is $600 off
Albert Bassili
By Albert Bassili
March 4, 2023 6:10AM
A person types on an Alienware M15 at a desk.

Gaming laptops have come a long way from just a few years ago when they were bulky and often underpowered, but luckily, there are some excellent recent gaming laptop deals you can grab, like the Alienware M15 R7 from Dell. Of course, gaming laptops are still quite expensive, but this deal from Dell brings the M15 R7 down to $1,100 from $1,700 if you use the code "SAVE100" in combination with the $500 deal it already has, so be sure to use that during checkout!

Why you should buy the Alienware m15 R7

Read more
Flash deal drops the price of this Lenovo Chromebook to $105
Noah McGraw
By Noah McGraw
March 4, 2023
A young woman carries her Lenovo Chromebook 3 up a flight of stairs.

When it comes to budget laptops, cheap Chromebook deals should be the first thing you look for. Chromebooks are already cheap, usually under $300, but extra deals discount them to the price of a nice dinner. Take this Lenovo Chromebook deal, for instance. The Lenovo Chromebook 3 is usually only $139, a very cheap laptop. This weekend, though, it's discounted to only $105. Granted, that's only a $34 discount, but that's a hefty price cut considering how cheap it was to begin with. If you're a tech savvy customer who wants to hear more about why this Lenovo Chromebook deal is worth your money, read on. If the price is enough to grab you, buy it at the link below.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Chromebook 3
Chromebooks aren't known for their power. They're known for being easy to use, portable, cheap, and dependable. The Lenovo Chromebook 3 checks all of those boxes. It uses an Intel Celeron processor, a dependable option that is fairly standard for both Chromebooks and low budget laptops. It has an integrated Intel UHD graphics card, which is also in the low-budget tier, but could handle 1080p video fine. If you do want to watch 1080p or 4K video, you'll have to get an external monitor from the best monitor deals, since this device's 11-inch display can only handle 720p.

Read more