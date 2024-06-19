 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This powerful business laptop from Dell is $650 off today

By
The Dell Latitude 7340.
Dell

Whether you’re running your very own business, or you’re the dutiful employee of a bustling company, one thing that all professionals can benefit from is a fast and powerful laptop. Fortunately, Dell laptop deals are where you’ll be able to score some of the best portable PCs for ultra-competitive prices. In fact, we came across this terrific offer from Dell today: the Dell Latitude 7340 Laptop. Normally, you’ll pay upwards of $1,670 on this machine. This week, Dell marked it down to $1,020, saving you $650. 

Why you should buy the Dell Latitude laptop

Screen space is one of the most important criteria when shopping for a new laptop. Not only should you get a computer that has a big-enough display to satisfy your wants and needs (we’ve got a great list of monitor deals if you need something bigger), but said display should be bright and colorful too. Fortunately, the Latitude 7340 checks both boxes, thanks to its 13.3-inch FHD+ screen. With its 1,920 x 1,200 pixel spread, you’re getting resolution a few notches above 1080p HD! As far as peak brightness goes, you’ll only get around 250 nits; so we’d advise against using the PC in direct sunlight. 

Powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU with an integrated Intel Iris Xe GPU, you should have zero issues running multiple apps and tabs at the same time. Be it a video editing suite or a bunch of Microsoft 365 programs, there’s no workflow this machine can’t handle. Plus, that GPU backbone renders HD movies and video games in stunning detail. The base Latitude uses 16GB of RAM, but if you want to boost performance even more, there are 32GB and 64GB options too.

Related

The Latitude also comes with 256GB of storage (512GB and 1TB options available), which is plenty of space for important documents, photos, videos, and other content. 

We’re happy to see a variety of USB-C and USB-A connections, as well as an HDMI and 3.5mm auxiliary output for your favorite pair of headphones. Both of the USB-C ports are Thunderbolt 4 certified too, with Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4 integrations. 

These types of laptop deals are tough to come by, so it’s a good idea to buy if you like what you see. Again, that’s $650 off the original $1,670 price for a brand-new Dell Latitude 7340.

Michael Bizzaco
