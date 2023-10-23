Dell’s best business laptop is 50% off for a limited time

Sometimes a standard laptop just doesn’t cut the mustard. If you use your laptop every day for demanding tasks, you need something built with efficiency and power in mind. There is a whole category of laptop for this: business laptops. These beasts usually have a lot of RAM and a quality processor, as well as a nice screen and a large keyboard. They sometimes skimp on the graphics card to keep costs low.

Dell has several laptop models specifically made for business use. Dell’s two best business laptops are the Latitude and the Vostro The most popular one, the Latitude, is currently on sale with a massive 50% discount. You can grab it for $699 after a $698 price cut. Dell laptop deals don’t last long, so grab this one before it completely sells out.

Why you should buy the Dell Latitude 3420

What separates a business laptop from a casual laptop or a gaming laptop? Business laptops focus on power, speed, and the ability to run multiple programs at once. This usually elevates them above casual laptops in almost every way. They’re sometimes similar to gaming laptops , but they often don’t focus so heavily on the graphics card.

This configuration of the Dell Latitude follows that formula. It has an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, which is a solid, if somewhat older, processor. It has 16GB of RAM, which is plenty for running multiple programs at once. You’ll have no issues running Zoom, Google Chrome, Microsoft Excel and Microsoft Teams at the same time. Where the performance falls short of a gaming laptop is in the graphics card. It has the Nvidia GeForce MX350. It’s a quality component, but if you work with image editing or video rendering, you might want to upgrade to an Nvidia GTX graphics card .

The screen is a 14-inch FHD monitor, meaning it gets 1080p. That works for most business situations, and you can always plug in some external monitors to your screen real estate. It only comes with 256GB of storage, so you will probably want to avail some external hard drive deals to expand your storage.

The Dell Latitude 3420 business laptop is 50% off right now, bringing the price from $1,396 down to $699. Dell laptop deals notoriously sell out quick, so grab it soon if you’re looking to upgrade your work computer.

Editors' Recommendations