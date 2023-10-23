 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell’s best business laptop is 50% off for a limited time

Noah McGraw
By
Dell Latitude 3420 on a desk hooked up to a monitor.
Dell

Sometimes a standard laptop just doesn’t cut the mustard. If you use your laptop every day for demanding tasks, you need something built with efficiency and power in mind. There is a whole category of laptop for this: business laptops. These beasts usually have a lot of RAM and a quality processor, as well as a nice screen and a large keyboard. They sometimes skimp on the graphics card to keep costs low.

Dell has several laptop models specifically made for business use. Dell’s two best business laptops are the Latitude and the Vostro The most popular one, the Latitude, is currently on sale with a massive 50% discount. You can grab it for $699 after a $698 price cut. Dell laptop deals don’t last long, so grab this one before it completely sells out.

Why you should buy the Dell Latitude 3420

What separates a business laptop from a casual laptop or a gaming laptop? Business laptops focus on power, speed, and the ability to run multiple programs at once. This usually elevates them above casual laptops in almost every way. They’re sometimes similar to gaming laptops, but they often don’t focus so heavily on the graphics card.

Related

This configuration of the Dell Latitude follows that formula. It has an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, which is a solid, if somewhat older, processor. It has 16GB of RAM, which is plenty for running multiple programs at once. You’ll have no issues running Zoom, Google Chrome, Microsoft Excel and Microsoft Teams at the same time. Where the performance falls short of a gaming laptop is in the graphics card. It has the Nvidia GeForce MX350. It’s a quality component, but if you work with image editing or video rendering, you might want to upgrade to an Nvidia GTX graphics card.

The screen is a 14-inch FHD monitor, meaning it gets 1080p. That works for most business situations, and you can always plug in some external monitors to your screen real estate. It only comes with 256GB of storage, so you will probably want to avail some external hard drive deals to expand your storage.

The Dell Latitude 3420 business laptop is 50% off right now, bringing the price from $1,396 down to $699. Dell laptop deals notoriously sell out quick, so grab it soon if you’re looking to upgrade your work computer.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 4060 Ti is $400 off right now
Alienware Aurora R15 placed at an angle on a table.

Gamers should be extra careful when looking at gaming PC deals, as some cheap machines won't be able to meet the requirements of today's video games. That's certainly not the case with the powerful Alienware Aurora R15 though, which is available from Dell with a $400 discount that slashes its price from $2,000 to $1,600. It's not exactly affordable, but you should be ready to make a significant investment if you want a reliable gaming desktop like this one. You'll have to hurry with your purchase though, as we're not sure how much time remains before the savings are taken offline.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC
The Alienware Aurora R15 challenges the performance of the best gaming PCs with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM that's the recommended number by our guide on everything you need to build a gaming PC. Not only will you have no trouble playing the best PC games with these specifications, but you'll also be prepared for the best upcoming PC games. However, when you eventually need upgrades, it will be easy to swap the components of the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC.

Read more
Dell is having a big sale on laptops this weekend — from $300
The Dell XPS 13 Plus on a table outside.

With Dell's excellent weekend sale, you can pick yourself up a great laptop deal for a very reasonable price. While most of these laptops are focused more on work and general day-to-day use, there are a couple of deals in here that have GPUs as well, so you could get some gaming on. Either way, it's well worth checking out the whole sale using the button below, but we've compiled a list of our favorite laptop deals below for you so you don't have to do the extra work.

What you should buy in Dell's laptop sale
If you're looking at something budget-friendly that still has some power under the hood, this Inspiron 15 configuration is

Read more
One of our favorite gaming laptops just got a big price cut
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023 front view showing display and keyboard deck.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, one of our favorite gaming laptops in the market, is currently on sale from Best Buy. It's down to $1,200 from $1,600, for savings of $400 that you can spend on more video games and accessories. There's no telling when the offer expires or when stocks run out though, so if you don't want to miss out on this bargain, don't waste any more time. Add the gaming laptop to your cart and check out as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is highlighted in our list of the best gaming laptops as the smallest gaming laptop, with a 14-inch display that features QHD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. The device only weighs 3.64 pounds and is 0.73 of an inch thick, so it's very portable, allowing you to play video games whenever you find time while you're out and about.

Read more