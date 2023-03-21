Dell has a huge sale going on right now with some fantastic discounts on laptops, gaming laptops, and gaming PCs. If you’re looking to save big on your latest acquisition, Dell is the place to look. With so many options making it seem almost overwhelming, we’ve picked out some of the best deals around to save you digging through them all. Check them out below.

Dell Inspiron 15 — $250, was $330

Laptop deals rarely get much cheaper than this Dell Inspiron 15. It’s a pretty basic laptop with an Intel Pentium Silver processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage but if you simply need something capable of running Windows 11 Home in S Mode, it’ll do the job well enough. Its 15.6-inch HD screen may lack an amazing resolution but it has anti-glare properties and its LED backlit which helps improve its quality. Other useful features include a spacious touchpad, roomy keycaps, and a lift hinge to make the typing angle more comfortable.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop — $550, was $800

If you’re looking for one of the best 2-in-1 laptops but need to keep costs down, you’ll appreciate the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage so it’s well-suited for productivity-related tasks and some light multitasking. A 14-inch full HD touchscreen looks good and crucially allows you to get more tactile as you work. While there’s no stylus included, you can buy one if you prefer to be more precise than your fingers allow. A 360-degree hinge means you can work in four different modes such as using the laptop as a tablet or in a presentation mode, while there’s a larger touchpad than previous models for added convenience. It’s a convenient 2-in-1 laptop in many ways.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop — $800, was $1,000

Thanks to being one of the best laptop brands, Dell also knows how to make some great gaming laptops without costing a fortune. The Dell G15 gaming laptop has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. A gaming system needs plenty of memory and storage space so this is a decent setup. For the graphics card, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 which may not be top of the range but will still be fine for playing major games like Fortnite while allowing you to play more high-end titles by tweaking the detail level. It also has a 15.6-inch full HD screen with anti-glare properties and a 120Hz refresh rate so that motion blur is less of an issue.

Dell XPS 13 — $949, was $1,099

One of the best laptops you could buy, the Dell XPS 13 is a delight in many ways. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The highlight is its excellent 13.4-inch full HD+ screen with a 1920 x 1200 resolution and 500 nits of brightness. InfinityEdge technology means you can barely see the bezels too. With up to 12 hours of battery life and a super sleek design, it’s Dell’s thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS yet. It’s an ideal portable machine to take with you throughout the day.

Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition — $1,000, was $1,760

For enhancing your gaming den setup, there’s always the Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 processor along with 256GB of SSD storage and 8GB of memory so it’s not the most powerful of gaming machines but it’s fine for playing many games or adjusting the detail level on more high-end titles. There’s an AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card for powering the visual side of things with the whole unit benefiting from improved thermal performance compared to earlier models. It’s easy to upgrade too with a toolless design and plenty of room internally for adding additional components.

Alienware x14 Gaming Laptop — $1,200, was $1,500

The Alienware x14 Gaming Laptop is keen to make an impression on anyone seeking out one of the best gaming laptops. It’s the world’s thinnest 14-inch gaming laptop so far. While that means it has a smaller screen than most, its 14-inch display offers a great refresh rate of 144Hz, 3ms response time, and Nvidia G-Sync support so it’s high-quality. Elsewhere, there’s a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage so it’s well-suited for gaming. Despite being so thin, it also offers a great cooling system so you won’t have to worry about overheating issues.

Dell XPS 15 — $1,349, was $1,899

The Dell XPS 15 is perfect if you’re a content creator who’s frequently on the move or a business user who wants speed in a sleek shell. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. There’s also a 15.6-inch full HD+ screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 and 500 nits of brightness so it can handle awkward lighting situations. For any gaming, there’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card although the focus here isn’t on gaming. With long battery life and a stylish design, the Dell XPS 15 is an excellent all-rounder.

Alienware Aurora R15 Gaming Desktop — $3,300, was $4,230

With the latest technology, the Alienware Aurora R15 isn’t cheap but it’s certainly one of the best gaming PCs you could buy today. It has the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. Usually we see 16GB of memory so it’s great to see double that number in such a powerful gaming desktop. There’s also the real meat of the system — an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with 24GB of dedicated memory. That means you’ll be playing all the latest games at high detail levels for a long time to come without a problem. The desktop offers fantastic advanced cooling and excellent acoustics so this is a real investment. There’ll be no need to buy a new gaming desktop for a long while after you commit to this.

