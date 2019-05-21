Digital Trends
Dell XPS 13 laptops get steep price cuts before Memorial Day weekend

For those interested in snagging a new laptop for themselves, Dell’s current Memorial Day sale might be worth checking out. In fact, as part of its Memorial Day sale, the laptop manufacturer is offering deep discounts on its XPS 13 line of laptops. That’s right: Interested customers can grab an XPS 13, a New XPS 13, or an XPS 13 2-in-1 with discounts up to $460 off.

You can grab the most substantial discount offered by Dell’s Memorial Day sale by grabbing an XPS 13 laptop at its current sale price. With a $460 discount, the XPS 13’s price drops from $1,760 to just $1,300. At that price, you’ll get a 13-inch laptop with an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 256GB of solid-state drive (SSD) storage and a 4K Ultra HD InfinityEdge touch display. Notably, Dell asserts that the XPS 13 has a particularly extensive battery life: up to 21 hours with an FHD display “when using productivity applications like Word or Excel.”

The next highest discount offers up an XPS 13 2-in-1 for $400 off, dropping the price from $1,860 to $1,460. Customers who opt for the XPS 13 2-in-1 can expect a device that includes an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 512GB of SSD storage, a 13-inch QHD+ InfinityEdge touch display, a 360-degree hinge for four different display positions, and digital pen support. The display itself sports a 3,200 x 1,800-pixel resolution, and while it does offer support for the use of Dell’s Active Pen, customers will still need to purchase the pen separately, as it is not included in this deal.

While our last featured deal has the lowest discount, it also has the lowest price overall. Dell’s New XPS 13 laptop is a steal with its $230 discount that drops its price from $1,210 to $980. While the much lower price does require that you sacrifice a bit of storage and the presence of a touch display, customers can still get a great laptop that includes an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB of SSD storage, and a 13 inch FHD non-touch InfinityEdge display. The display features a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels.

The above deals are already live on Dell’s website as part of Dell’s Memorial Day Early Access sale. As IGN notes, deals like this are expected to last from the start of the Early Access sale (which began Monday, May 20) to the end of the official Memorial Day sale (Monday, May 27).

Looking for more Memorial Day sales? We’ve found Laptop deals, Samsung TV deals, and even more Dell savings.

